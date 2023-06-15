Tesla offers 3 months of free Superchargers on new Model 3 ahead of expected refresh

Tesla has started to offer three months of free Superchargers on new inventory Model 3 vehicles delivered by June 30 in the US and Canada.

The move appears to be an extra incentive to sell inventory Model 3 vehicles before an expected refresh.

Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla was working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly codenamed “Highland.”

In December, a Model 3 prototype with heavy camouflage was spotted being tested in California. Another prototype was spotted shortly after as Tesla is expected to be closer to releasing the vehicle.

With the heavy camouflage on the front and back of those prototypes, it has been hard to identify any specific change to the Model 3. But in April, the first picture of the new Model 3 without camouflage leaked, giving us our first proper look at the upcoming refresh.

Now we expect the Model 3 refresh to launch soon as Tesla appears to be liquidating existing new inventory Model 3 vehicles.

Over the last month, Tesla has started to offer discounts on new inventory Model 3 vehicles – creating a difference between the price of new custom orders and new inventory vehicles, which wasn’t the case in the past.

Now Tesla is adding another incentive on new Model 3 inventory vehicles with three months of free Supercharging:

3 Months Free Supercharging 3 months free unlimited Supercharging if ordered and delivered between June 14 and June 30, 2023.

The incentive appears on both Tesla’s US and Canadian websites and only applies to Model 3 new inventory vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

June 30 is also the end of the quarter, so it could be just another end-of-the-quarter incentive, but with the fact that it only applies to new inventory vehicles, it leads me to think that this is another incentive in place to liquidate existing Model 3 vehicles ahead of the refresh.

I think we can expect to see the Model 3 refresh become available right after the end of the quarter.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.