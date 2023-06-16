BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless hedge trimmer sees first discount since February to $70 in New Green Deals

Now that summer is under a week away, it’s time to really think about how to make your yard stand out when guests arrive. One way to do that is keeping your hedges trimmed, but you probably want to ditch the gas-powered hedge trimmer you have in the garage. Today, we’re talking about BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX hedge trimmer, which is cordless and powered by a 20V battery. This allows it to be lighter, easier to use, and also costs just $70. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

Get your yard ready for guests with this cordless hedge trimmer

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $69.98 shipped. Normally $79, today’s deal comes in at the first price drop that we’ve seen since back in February. While it doesn’t deliver a high dollar off amount, the 11% price drop does return it to the all-time low that we’ve only seen three times since it hit Amazon back in September. Designed to help remove gas and oil from your lawn care routine, you’ll find that this hedge trimmer features an 18-inch dual-action hardened steel blade that offers “reduced vibration when trimming.”

There’s a built-in T-handle here for added comfort and a full-length trigger to give you better control while cutting. Being electric instead of gas, it’s lighter than normal hedge trimmers and allows you to cut more in the yard with less fatigue. The included 20V battery is what powers the hedge trimmer and there’s also a charger included in the box. Plus, the battery works with other BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX tools, so whether you already own a few or are looking to get into the ecosystem, this is a solid buy overall. Pair that with the easy-to-use nature and the fact that there’s no priming or ripcord to start it and you’ll be trimming hedges and taking your home’s curb appeal up to the next level in no time at all.

Razor’s electric-powered kids 4-wheeler lets your young ones ride off-road at $960 (Save $240)

Amazon is offering the Razor Dirt Quad 36V Electric Kids 4-wheeler on sale for $959.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers $240 in savings, shaves 20% off the normal going rate for most of the year, and marks the second-best price of 2023 so far. In fact, this is the first price drop that we’ve seen at Amazon since back in February when it went for the 2023 low price of $807. This off-road rider is perfect for teenagers to ride around the yard this summer. The battery will last up to 68 minutes per charge, and it can even ride at up to 9 MPH. The twist-grip throttle is easy to use and there are rear disc brakes to slow you down as well. With a front brush bar, rear suspension, and large frame, this 4-wheeler will let your young ones rip around the yard this summer. Plus, being battery-powered, there’s no gas or oil here which makes it eco-friendly as well. Keep reading for more.

Replace your old incandescent bulbs with these 1,500-lumen LEDs

Lepro US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen 14W LED Light Bulbs for $15.19 in both 2,700K and 5,000K color temperatures with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally pay $19 for these light bulbs and today’s deal comes in at 21% off. Not only that, but it marks a return to the best price of the year and makes the bulbs just $2.50 each. If you’ve yet to add LED lights to your home, these are bright and energy efficient while also being budget-friendly.

Going with LED bulbs is beneficial for so many reasons. For starters, you’ll use much less power to run them. These 1,500 lumen bulbs take up just 14W of electricity. For comparison, a traditional incandescent bulb would need 150W to output this same brightness. Not only that, but these bulbs output less heat, which means your home’s air conditioning will have to do less work to keep things cool. That might not be something that you think of, but having four to six 60W traditional light bulbs in a bathroom fixture outputs quite a bit of heat. On top of that, these lights have a 10,000 hour lifespan. That equates to 1,250 consecutive days of use for height hours a day, or 833 days for 12 hours a day. So, you likely won’t have to replace these bulbs for at least two years once installed, if not 3-4 years.

Greenworks Father’s Day sale discounts popular electric mowers, gear bundles, more

Greenworks might be a little late to the party, but one of our favorite electric tool brands is finally getting in on the Father’s Day savings. Launching a sale across much of its stable of popular electric mowers and other gear for the tool shed, you’ll find sizable discounts on standalone tools and even bundles. Everything ships free too, though might not arrive in time for the big day this weekend. A highlight has the 80V 21-inch Electric Mower marked down to $559.99. Down from $700, this package includes a pair of 2.5Ah batteries and is now $140 off. It’s $40 under our last mention from earlier in the year, and landing at a new 2023 low. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

Throughout the Greenworks Father’s Day sale, you’ll also find more than just mowers. There are tons of electric discounts across other gear for the tool shed, including leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more. Also special for this event, there’s an assortment of bundles that offer even deeper discounts for giving dad, or yourself, a complete kit that ditches your reliance on gas and oil. There’s never been a better time to finally see what all of the fuss is about making the swap to electrics tools.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the BLACK+DECKER cordless hedge trimmer on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the BLACK+DECKER cordless hedge trimmer on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.