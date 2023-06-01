Tesla appears to be liquidating Model 3 ahead of refresh launch

Tesla has increased discounts on Model 3 inventory vehicles in what appears to be an attempt to liquidate the Model 3 ahead of the refresh launch.

Last month, we reported that Tesla started to apply a $1,210 discount on new inventory Model 3 vehicles in the US.

The fact that the discount was only applied to new inventory vehicles instead of the new custom-built orders, which are generally the same price, led us to believe that Tesla might be trying to liquidate the Model 3 ahead of the launch of the refreshed version of the electric sedan.

Our suspicion is being reinforced now that Tesla has increased the discount.

Now Tesla is discounting its Model 3 vehicles in new inventory by $2,410:

It now starts at $37,830 before incentives. With the $3,750 federal tax credit, it’s $34,080, which is under the original price that Tesla was aiming for Model 3. It also brings the lease price down to $368 a month.

This significant discount appears to be an attempt to convince buyers to get the last few Model 3 vehicles off their hands before the design refresh.

Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla was working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly codenamed “Highland.”

In December, a Model 3 prototype with heavy camouflage was spotted being tested in California. Another prototype was spotted shortly after as Tesla is expected to be closer to releasing the vehicle.

With the heavy camouflage on the front and back of those prototypes, it has been hard to identify any specific change to the Model 3. But last month, the first picture of the new Model 3 without camouflage leaked, giving us our first proper look at the upcoming refresh.

