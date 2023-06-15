NIO launches ET5 Touring as its first electric station wagon

EV maker NIO has officially launched its first electric station wagon, the ET5 Touring. The electric tourer (or station wagon) is developed with the European market in mind and is set to rival BMW, Porsche, and other premium automakers in their home territory.

We got our first glimpse of the ET5 Touring last month when it was spotted during a European media shoot in Norway.

The ET5 Touring is a station wagon version of the well-regarded ET5 sedan. After unveiling the sedan version in 2021, the EV maker laid out plans to expand further into Europe (beyond Norway), including the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, and Germany.

NIO’s new ET5 Touring is designed to spearhead the company’s expansion into Europe, with added versatility, space, and practicality over the sedan version.

Touted as the “world’s first premium smart electric tourer,” the electric station wagon will enter an in-demand market in Europe with little competition. It will compete with the Chinese-built MG5, the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, and the expected Volkswagen ID.7 wagon version.

NIO ET5 Touring electric station wagon (Source: Autocar)

Based on the ET5 sedan, the Touring model is extended, with the rooflines connected at the rear spoiler. The hatchback design adds functionality and space, with 1,300 liters of load space.

The EV rides on its next-gen NT 2.0 platform with the same dimensions at 4,790 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, and 1,499 mm tall.

NIO ET5 Touring (Source: NIO)

It also features the same slim LED front lights, LiDAR sensor on the roof, rear spoiler, and illuminate taillight.

Powered by a dual electric motor all-wheel-drive system (482 hp, 520 lb-ft of torque combined) and enhanced aerodynamics (Cd0.25), the ET5 Touring can go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 4.0 seconds.

To maximize performance and stability, the electric station wagon has a perfect 50:50 weight balance and a low 499 mm center of gravity.

NIO ET5 Touring interior (Source: NIO)

The inside features an “immersive and cocooning experience” with a wrap-around design. You will find NIO’s PanoCinema – its panoramic digital cockpit, ambient lighting, and a 23-speaker Dolby sound system.

NIO offers its N-Box enhanced infotainment optionally with optional NIO Air AR Glasses for users to enjoy a private-cinema experience while watching a 201-inch screen.

Source: NIO

The model will come in three different battery options, a 75 kWh version that starts at RMB 298,000 ($41,850) and is good for 270 miles, a 100 kWh model starting at RMB 356,000 (nearly $50,000) good for 347 miles, or a BaaS (battery-as-a-service) option for RMB 228,000 ($32,000) in China.

NIO says the model is available to order in China, with deliveries expected to start June 16, 2023. Deliveries will begin in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year. The EV maker also plans to expand battery swap availability in the region.