NIO ET5 Orion spotted as Porsche rivaling EV crossover ahead of 2024 debut

NIO’s new “ET5 Orion” electric crossover was spotted in Norway during a press shoot, and at a glance, you may mistake it for a Porsche.

NIO to challenge Porsche, premium EVs with ET5 Orion

Chinese EV pioneer NIO has ambitious plans to expand outside its home market. The automaker first revealed plans to expand its European presence in 2021, beginning in Norway.

After launching the ET5, its second electric sedan, NIO said it would expand further into Europe, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and eventually Germany.

NIO upscaled its presence in March with its first battery swap station in Denmark, capable of supporting five different European countries.

More recently, NIO’s CEO, William Li, explained he had great respect for German luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, and Audi. Yet, regarding electric cars, Germany lags behind China in terms of technology and software.

Although NIO has plans for a new mass-market EV brand aimed at Europe, the automaker’s UK expansion will begin with the ET5 sedan and new electric crossover called the ET5 Orion, according to Autocar.

NIO ET5 Orion electric crossover spotted during a media shoot (Source: Autocar)

NIO ET5 Orion spotted ahead of European debut

A source told Autocar the name of NIO’s new electric crossover would be the ET5 Orion, and it looks a lot like the premium German automakers Li said he respects. Li explained:

It’s a very beautiful car. It has a lot of interior space, including rear head room.

According to filings with the China copyright authority, the ET5 crossover is 4,790 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, and 1,499 mm tall. The Orion model is expected to be similar to the ET5 sedan version. The ET5 sedan features a 201 hp (150 kW) induction front motor and 281 hp (210 kW) permanent magnet rear motor for a combined output of 482 hp (360 kW).

The new model will rival current EVs, including the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan, and the upcoming BMW i5 touring.

According to a new report from Reuters, Chinese EV imports in Germany more than tripled in the first three months of 2023 as buyers look for the latest tech and software.

In the first quarter, 28.2% of electric cars imported into Germany came from China, compared to only 7.8% last year.