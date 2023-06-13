Ride up to 45 miles on the $1,249 Juiced RipCurrent e-bike at new low ($450 off) in New Green Deals

Some e-bikes can be quite pricy, nearing $2,000 on sale in some instances. Well, the Juiced RipCurrent e-bike is designed to be more affordable for those who want to ride around more eco-friendly this summer. Made with a powerful 750W motor and featuring up to 45 miles of range per charge, the Juiced RipCurrent is a great way to ditch fossil fuels this summer for your daily commute. It’s on sale right now for $1,249, which is a full $450 off its typical going rate marking a new all-time low. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Juiced Bikes is currently offering its RipCurrent e-bike on sale for $1,249 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Normally $1,699, today’s deal comes in at $450 off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve seen here. In fact, this is one of the first discounts on the RipCurrent model, as we typically see the RipCurrent S go on sale. While the more expensive RipCurrent S has over 70 miles of range per charge, today’s deal can travel up to 45 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Add that to the eco-friendly design as it can be recharged at home, through a portable power station, or even with a solar setup, and you have a green ride to use this summer.

Not only does the Juiced RipCurrent run off battery power, but there’s a lot of other features that make it an eco-friendly summer ride. For instance, the torque and cadence pedal sensors measures pedal force 1,000 times a second to “precisely apply power proportional to your own effort.” This means that the bike can be run under its own power, but also combined with your own legs for an even longer range. You’ll also find hydraulic disc brakes here to for improved stopping power, an LCD display to show your speed, remaining battery, and how far you’ve ridden, and more here. Plus, the e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH, which means you’ll be able to ride to work quickly, efficiently, and without any fossil fuels as well. Learn more about Juiced e-bikes in our previous coverage.

Save on Jackery Pro power stations

After just launching for the first time earlier in the year, one of the first chances to save on Jackery’s latest portable power station is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $999 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at $100 in savings to go alongside a match of the all-time low on this new release.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $450 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,649 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup. It’s now well below previous mentions and delivering an all-time low.

An $80 discount on EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower is the perfect time to go electric at $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $429 this year, you’re now looking at the best price yet following the $80 discount. It’s matching our previous mention from back at the beginning of April and is the first chance to save since. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer is just getting started, making today’s price cut the perfect chance to finally ditch the gas mower from your arsenal and adopt a far more environmentally-friendly solution. All without having to pay full price, of course.

Also getting in on the savings is the dual 4Ah battery version of the EGO Power+ mower above. This model packs the same cutting technology as the package above, just with a pair of batteries for extra runtime. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $499 from its usual $599 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. This is also sitting at the same price as our previous mention from earlier in the spring.

