EUY K6 Pro review: Why is this folding fat tire e-bike so weird looking?

I’ve tested a lot of folding fat tire e-bikes. They’re one of the most popular categories of low-cost e-bikes thanks to their combination of go-anywhere design and compact form factor, but I’ve never seen one quite as odd-looking as the EUY K6 Pro.

That’s thanks to its novel folding design that features a rarely seen center-axle hinge to fold the bike in half. It’s weird. It’s wild. And I’m testing it out to see what it can do.

My first instinct is to worry a bit about the robustness of the design. Typical folding e-bikes use a fairly tried-and-true design. That’s why most e-bike companies stick to it.

Occassionally we’ll see interesting new folding designs, but that also sometimes leads to unexpected problems down the road… like e-bikes breaking in half.

But the EUY K6 Pro felt fairly rugged with that beefy hinge taking up most of the width of the bike frame.

Check it out in my video review below, then keep reading as we dive into the details of this funky new take on a folding fat tire bike.

EUY K6 Pro e-bike video review

EUY K6 Pro tech specs

Motor: 1,000 W geared hub motor with 96 Nm of torque

1,000 W geared hub motor with 96 Nm of torque Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Average Range: Claimed up to 130 km (80 mi) on pedal assist

Claimed up to 130 km (80 mi) on pedal assist Battery: 48V 25Ah (1,200 Wh)

48V 25Ah (1,200 Wh) Charge time: 8-9 hours

8-9 hours Max load: Claimed 181 kg (400 lb)

Claimed 181 kg (400 lb) Weight : 36.7 kg (81 lb)

: 36.7 kg (81 lb) Suspension: Hydraulic suspension fork and rear spring shock

Hydraulic suspension fork and rear spring shock Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes, 160 mm rotors

Hydraulic disc brakes, 160 mm rotors Extras: LCD display with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, front/rear LED lighting, included rear rack, included fenders, kickstand

An uncommon design

At first blush, the feature list on the EUY K6 Pro feels fairly familiar. A Class 3 e-bike with a 1,000W peak rated rear hub motor for a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h)… it’s all pretty common these days.

Parts like hydraulic disc brakes start to make my ears perk up, though the 160 mm rotors are a bit smaller than I’d like to see. But as I start to dig deeper, now I’m starting to find things I really like.

The full-suspension design isn’t overly fancy, but there aren’t very many full-suspension folding fat tire e-bikes on the market. More are popping up, but they’re the exception, not the rule.

The suspension here is decent up front, not quite as good in the rear, but it’s fine for recreational riding and will prevent a random tree root from sending the saddle into your tail bone with catapulting force.

Continuing around the bike, I’m liking it even more. A detachable Samsung 48V and 25Ah battery for 1,200Wh of capacity? Sign me up! They say I’ll get up to 80 miles of range on pedal assist, but we all know that’s on super low power mode and with medical-grade helium pumping the tires up to a rock hard level of PSI. For us normal folks in the real world, 30-40 miles of range on throttle is still going to be much better than some of the major players with half the battery of the EUY K6 Pro.

Even the 8-speed transmission adds some value for me.

But then there’s that folding mechanism, and this is where things start to get weird. It allows that interesting, uniquely chunky frame design, but it also has a strange method of operation.

There’s a thumb screw-style clamp under the hinge at the center of the bike. You crank that sucker open like you’re about to perform maintenance on some municipal plumbing. Once it’s open far enough, the teeth disengage, and the entire front half of the bike is free to swing around to meet the back.

The bike is now half as long and twice as wide as it used to be. It’s smaller, in a way. But it’s not quite as compact as I’m used to seeing with folding e-bikes that feature hinges in both the center of the frame and at the handlebars.

With the EUY K6 Pro, the hinge seems to change the shape of the bike, but not make it that much smaller. I’m not sure it would fit in a typical car trunk this way, though it would probably slide easier in to the back of an SUV with its reduced length.

So while the folding setup doesn’t seem to add all that much to the bike, the rest of the EUY K6 Pro is still fairly interesting to me.

It’s comfortable to ride, especially with that big butterfly of a saddle cradling my tuchus and the tall handlebars giving me a nice upright riding position.

The powerful rear motor and Class 3 speeds give me plenty of performance, and I even love that I’ve got a complete fender and rack set, something that is often left off of full-suspension e-bikes.

I’ll dock a few points for the tail light being independently battery-powered instead of running off of the main e-bike battery, especially since 1,200Wh means there’s plenty of battery to go around. The last thing I want is to be fishing around my junk drawer for spare coin cell batteries. But all in all, the feature list and performance are fairly on point.

A price of $1,900 isn’t overly expensive for the bike, especially with twice the battery capacity of most of its competition. But it’s also not a shockingly low price, either. In my opinion, you’re partly paying for an overly complicated folding mechanism that just isn’t that necessary.

I like the interesting design of the frame since it’s a departure from the boring dime-a-dozen folding e-bikes out there, but it’s also a bit unnecessary in my opinion.

So while the bike works well, part of me wishes they had just built an interesting frame for an e-moped without going all folder on me. But hey, that’s why the e-bike market is so great: With hundreds of models out there, if this one doesn’t speak to you, then you’re bound to find one that will.