Give dad a Velowave Ranger fat tire e-bike with 40-mile range at low of $1,399 ($400 off) in New Green Deals

With Father’s Day on the horizon, it might be time to get dad a new e-bike. Whether he has an older one or is waiting to get his first, Velowave’s Ranger is a solid choice all around. E-bikes are great for all needs this summer, whether dad’s wanting to get to or from work or just ride around the neighborhood with the family. The bike can fully propel itself or leverage pedal assist modes, and is currently on sale for $1,399, which is a $400 discount and delivers a new all-time low. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Velowave’s Range fat tire e-bike sees $400 discount

Velowave is offering its Ranger Fat Tire e-bike on sale for $1,399 shipped with the final discount reflecting at checkout. Down a full $400 from its normal $1,799 going rate, today’s deal saves a total of 22% and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As a fat tire e-bike, you’ll be able to take the Ranger basically anywhere you want to go. From sandy beaches this summer to across snow this winter, it’ll handle whatever you throw at it. There’s also a 330-pound maximum capacity which means that you can ride with some cargo easily.

With a top speed of 28 MPH, this e-bike will let you get to and from work with relative ease. Whether you choose to ride under the bike’s own power or use your legs to pedal and have it simply assist, it’s ready to help you travel the city without fossil fuels this summer. The 15Ah 48V battery will last for up to 40 miles on a single charge, which means you’ll be able to ride for quite some time before needing to charge. In fact, at full speed, you can ride for nearly 1.5 hours before it’s time to plug back in, just to put that into perspective. Of course, not a single drop or gas or oil is required here, meaning you’ll be able to lessen your reliance on fossil fuels for summer travels around town.

An $80 discount on EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower is the perfect time to go electric at $349

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $429 this year, you’re now looking at the best price yet following the $80 discount. It’s matching our previous mention from back at the beginning of April and is the first chance to save since. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Summer is just getting started, making today’s price cut the perfect chance to finally ditch the gas mower from your arsenal and adopt a far more environmentally-friendly solution. All without having to pay full price, of course.

Also getting in on the savings is the dual 4Ah battery version of the EGO Power+ mower above. This model packs the same cutting technology as the package above, just with a pair of batteries for extra runtime. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $499 from its usual $599 price tag in order to match the best price of the year. This is also sitting at the same price as our previous mention from earlier in the spring.

Rachio Smart Hose system waters the lawn for you and keeps bills down at $80 (Matching low)

As part of its Father’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering Rachio’s new Smart Hose Timer at $79.99 shipped. It initially debuted for CES 2023 earlier this year at $100 shipped and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is only the third time we have seen the smart watering system on sale since its release. Including everything you need to get going – the valve attachment, FREE app access, and the Wi-Fi hub – installation only takes a “couple minutes.” It is designed to provide a way for your average homeowner without a built-in sprinkler system (or anyone with an outdoor hose spigot), to leverage convenient, money-saving watering features this summer. It will bring smartphone-controlled watering, automated scheduling, and the ability to make use of Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down as low as possible while still maintaining a healthy lawn or garden. Get more details in our launch coverage.

