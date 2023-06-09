Podcast: Tesla NACS wins, Model 3 full $7,500 tax credit, Volvo EX30, more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s NACS surprisingly wining the charging standard war, Model 3 getting the full $7,500 tax credit, the unveiling of the Volvo EX30, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we'll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- GM announces it will also adopt Tesla’s NACS connector
- Tesla’s NACS enjoys domino effect as EV charging companies adopt the standard
- White House throws some cold water on Tesla’s NACS victory
- Tesla surprises by gaining full $7,500 tax credit on cheapest Model 3, now starts at $30,000
- Tesla plans for 375,000 Cybertrucks per year, will have release candidates by late August
- Tesla Model 3 refresh spotted ahead of launch
- Tesla reclaims Nürburgring lap record with new Model S Plaid with Track package
- Panasonic to add new battery production line at Tesla Gigafactory Nevada
- Volvo’s tiny EX30 changes the game with 3.4 sec. 0-60, starts at $35K
- GM CEO Mary Barra hints at Ultium Chevy Bolt in near future
- Ford bolsters F-150 Lightning XLT production – a truck ordered today can be yours by September
- Rivian electric pickup caught fire while charging at Electrify America station
