 Skip to main content

Tesla’s NACS enjoys domino effect as EV charging companies adopt the standard

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jun 9 2023 - 3:40 am PT
3 Comments
Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS)

Tesla’s connector, now known as the North American Charging Standards (NACS), is truly living up to its name as the GM announcement gets the domino effect going with EV charging station companies now adopting the standard.

When GM CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced their cooperation for General Motors to integrate NACS as the connector in its future electric vehicles, they basically declared that the connector is now the new standard in North America.

They have a good argument for it considering it is already the most popular connector thanks to how big Tesla’s fleet is alone, and now with Ford and GM on board, it will be hard to stop.

We expect a domino effect to take place and all other automakers and charging station companies operating in North America to announce that they will adopt NACS.

It has already started with Flo, a Quebec-based EV charging station company with over 90,000 chargers, announcing it will offer NACS on its charging stations and “supports broader use” of the standard.

FLO chief product officer Nathan Yang commented on the announcement:

FLO welcomes initiatives to standardize charging hardware in North America because we believe it will help eliminate confusion for EV drivers. Ultimately, the increased adoption of the NACS standard relates both to its widespread use by EV drivers and the reliability of stations that currently offer NACS. FLO is an industry leader in reliability, offering a 98%+ uptime.  With our objective of delivering the best EV charging experience for users, we are committed to supporting the technologies and standards our drivers want to use.

EVgo had announced that it will also add NACS connectors to its charging stations even before Tesla opened the standard.

Now we expect other charging station companies to make similar announcements as soon as today and more to come in the coming weeks.

The dominos are falling.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
FLO

FLO

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger