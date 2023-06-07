Save energy with a 4-pack of Govee dual Wi-Fi smart plugs that can automate lights, fans, more at $30 (25% off) in New Green Deals

Using smart plugs can lead to more than just a convenient home. It can lead to a more energy-efficient home. Simply program a smart plug to turn off the lights, fan, or even a heater (in the winter) and you’ll immediately begin saving electricity. Every little bit counts, and depending on what you automate, can lead to multiple kW of savings every month, and dozens per year. Right now we’re seeing a 4-pack of dual Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale for just $30, which saves 25% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

Automate lamps, fans, heaters, and more with Govee’s dual smart plug

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Dual Smart Plugs on sale for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal delivers a full 25% in savings and comes in at $10 off. Not only that, but it’s $2 below the previous best pricing and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Smart plugs have a lot of uses around your home, but one you might not think of is the energy saving implications of using them. Today’s deal is actually pretty unique, too, as it’s a 4-pack of dual smart plugs for just $7.50 each, and each one is individually-controlled, meaning you’ll have eight smart outlets in your home once picking the kit up.

All you’ll have to do is plug in various items in your home and the smart plug can begin automating your life. One great thing to use smart plugs for is lamps or other lights around the house. Simply program it to turn them off when you leave and on when you come back home. Not sure how much power that’ll save? Well, even if you’re using LEDs, most bulbs are around 10W or so of power draw. Leave that light on for 10 hours throughout the day, and you’ve now used 100W of electricity. Multiply that by a few lights in your house, five days a week, and you’re burning several kW of power every month for lighting a home that nobody’s in. On top of that, you can use smart plugs to turn on things like mini air conditioners, fans, or heaters depending on the season, ensuring those aren’t left on when nobody’s home, either. The smart plugs here can be controlled by the Govee app as well as either Alexa or Assistant, allowing for full programming as well as voice commands.

Leave behind gas and oil when you use Greenworks’ 80V electric mower

Are you tired of having to remember to get gas for the mower when it comes time for summer lawn chores? Well, Amazon has you covered. Right now the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is on sale for $372.81 shipped. You’ll normally pay $497 for this mower, and today’s deal comes in at a match for the second-best price we’ve seen all year long. In fact, we’ve only seen it this low once before at the beginning of May, and before that it hit $345 one time back in April, showing just how good of a deal this discount is. Not only will you get the 80V electric lawn mower, which Greenworks says has “gas-like performance,” but also two 2Ah 80V batteries which deliver up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge.

Powered by a TRUBRUSHLESS motor, this Greenworks 80V electric lawn mower has “twice the torque, power, and longer runtime” compared to normal brushed alternatives. While traditional mowers require gas every time they run, and yearly oil changes and tune ups, electric mowers need none of those things. All you have to do is charge the battery and it’s ready to mow. Occasionally, you might need some new blades, but outside of that maintenance will be next to none here. Starting it is even simple, as you just have to press the button and the quiet electric motor will whirl to life. So, if you’re ready to enter the 21st century of mowing and leave gas behind, then the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch model is a solid upgrade for your lawncare setup.

Joining this price drop on this more powerful Greenworks electric mower at $156 off and a series of ongoing seasonal deals from the brand, you’ll find a series of offers now live from $8 on Amazon highlighted below to kit out your yard prep setup at a discount as well:

Up to 54% off Greenworks electric pressure washers

Greenworks electric pressure washers Up to 23% off Greenworks string trimmers and blowers

Greenworks string trimmers and blowers Up to 26% off Greenworks mower bundles

Greenworks mower bundles And even more…

Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike lets you travel greener this summer

Today, Juiced Bikes is clearing out old stock of the RipCurrent S e-bike for $1,849 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Normally $2,399, like other colorways still fetch at Juiced, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it beats our last mention by an additional $50 thanks to the promo code tacked on today. Designed to help you travel greener this summer, the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike has a lot of solid features. For starters, it can travel at up to 28 MPH, which makes it easy to ride to or from work. The 70+ mile range per charge means you can travel longer distance before having to plug back in, too.

Now, how can this e-bike make your travel greener and more eco-friendly this summer? Well, the battery can be easily charged with solar panels or power stations, which can let you enjoy off-grid power. This means that those who value being green over all else can now travel without having to have massive batteries or large solar panel banks to charge a car. The 70+ miles of range here means you can easily travel over 30 miles to work and then the same distance back, all without having to charge mid-day. However, if you do need to power up before heading home, just plug into a standard 110V wall outlet and you’ll be ready to go. Of course, there’s also a display that shows your speed, ride mode, and battery life remaining at a glance. The rear rack and fat tires make carrying heavier loads simple, even when riding over softer terrain. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.