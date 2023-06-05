Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike with 70+ miles of range and 28 MPH speeds hits new low of $1,849 ($550 off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that only have 25-30 miles of range? Well, the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike solves that problem with a larger battery that lets you travel 70+ miles before having to plug back in. That, combined with the ability to charge with a simple 110V outlet make this e-bike an ideal green travel companion. Right now, you can score this premium e-bike at its best price yet of $1,849, which is a full $550 off its list price. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike lets you travel greener this summer

Today, Juiced Bikes is clearing out old stock of the RipCurrent S e-bike for $1,849 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Normally $2,399, like other colorways still fetch at Juiced, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it beats our last mention by an additional $50 thanks to the promo code tacked on today. Designed to help you travel greener this summer, the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike has a lot of solid features. For starters, it can travel at up to 28 MPH, which makes it easy to ride to or from work. The 70+ mile range per charge means you can travel longer distance before having to plug back in, too.

Now, how can this e-bike make your travel greener and more eco-friendly this summer? Well, the battery can be easily charged with solar panels or power stations, which can let you enjoy off-grid power. This means that those who value being green over all else can now travel without having to have massive batteries or large solar panel banks to charge a car. The 70+ miles of range here means you can easily travel over 30 miles to work and then the same distance back, all without having to charge mid-day. However, if you do need to power up before heading home, just plug into a standard 110V wall outlet and you’ll be ready to go. Of course, there’s also a display that shows your speed, ride mode, and battery life remaining at a glance. The rear rack and fat tires make carrying heavier loads simple, even when riding over softer terrain. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station falls to new low of $1,459 (Save $240)

Jackery first launched its new Explorer 1500 Pro power station back in January, and now one of the first discounts to date is going live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release is on sale for only the third time at $1,459 shipped. Down from $1,699, you’re looking at $240 in savings and a new all-time low. Our last mention was back in March at $1,529, with today’s offer besting that as only the third price cut so far.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $315 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,784 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup. This is an extra $65 under our previous mention from the beginning go the year, too.

Our exclusive code saves $898 on EcoFlow’s latest DELTA 2 Max power station at $1,599

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special deal on the all-new EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max. The Portable Power Station with two 160W Solar Panels is now on sale for $1,599 shipped with the code TOYSGREEN50 at checkout. The Delta 2 Max just launched last week at $1,899 for the power station alone, and $2,548 when bundled with a single 220W solar panel. Buying the power station and dual 160W solar panels right now would set you back a total of $2,497, with today’s deal saving $898 and also marking the first discount that we’ve tracked on the recently-released power station.

As EcoFlow’s latest release, the DELTA 2 Max offers quite a lot of features. For starters, it can recharge from 0% to 100% in just 81 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet and go from 0% to 100% in 2.3 hours when leveraging the full 1,000W solar input capacity. If you need to get to just 80%, then it’ll take just 53 minutes when plugged into the wall. This means that you can keep the power station recharged at home, but also easily power up on-the-go, making this an ideal option for those who want to live off-grid for any length of time this summer.

EcoFlow’s latest power station also has a lot of output options to run your campsite or home with. Delivering up to 2,400W of continuous AC power, the DELTA 2 Max has enough juice to run a fridge, freezer, small heater or AC, and much more. There are also dual 100W USB-C ports for charging your MacBook Pro or other device as well as multiple other output options to hook up a wide range of products. Of course, you won’t need any gas or oil for this power station thanks to its LFP batteries, which EcoFlow claims will last for 3,000 charging cycles before losing 20% of its capacity, which is five times the competition.

The included two 160W solar panels will be perfect for charging up your new power station when off-grid, as well. Both can plug into each other then the DELTA 2 Max and provide up to 320W of electricity from nothing more than the sun’s rays. This means that you can recharge the DELTA 2 Max while camping and not have to worry about finding a traditional plug to top the power station off. Plus, if the power goes out at home, then these solar panels would also be a great way to keep the fridge and freezer running for an extended period of time until the lights come back on. Find out more about the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max in our announcement coverage.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.