EX30 SUV will not only offer smaller dimensions but also Volvo’s lowest carbon footprint

Two weeks before the public gets its official debut of the upcoming EX30 small SUV, Volvo continues to trickle new tidbits of information to us to build anticipation. This morning, the automaker shared that the upcoming SUV represents its lowest total carbon footprint to date, reducing its environmental impact by a huge fraction compared to its current EV models.

It’s only been 14 days since Volvo began teasing the debut (and the compact size) of its latest model, dubbed the EX30. So far, we know the small SUV will be targeted toward a younger demographic, those who prefer to shop online.

Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan previously relayed the new SUV would arrive at a “really nice price point” for an entry-level EV that will be smaller than a C40 Recharge with a decent range. Rowan also described the EX30 as “very safe,” a factor Volvo elaborated further upon last week.

The automaker said the small SUV was designed with the safety we’ve come to expect from Volvo, with an added focus on protection for people inside and out of the EV in crowded city settings. While Volvo takes pride in its reputation for safety, it is also working to establish itself as a leading automaker in sustainability, vowing to go all-electric and become entirely carbon neutral by 2040.

Today, Volvo is touting a large breakthrough in reducing CO₂ emissions throughout an EV’s entire life cycle as the EX30 SUV will arrive as its lowest carbon footprint vehicle to date.

Credit: Volvo Cars

According to an update from Volvo Cars early this morning, it has successfully lowered the emissions across the production and estimated life cycle (200,000 km or 125k miles) to under 30 tons (based upon usage of charging electricity from the EU27 electricity mix).

Volvo states this is a 25% decrease in overall CO₂ emissions compared to its C40 and XC40 Recharge EVs. The automaker also says this decrease shows tremendous progress in lowering carbon emissions per car by 2025. Volvo Cars’ global head of sustainability, Anders Kärrberg, elaborated:

Our new EX30 is a big step in the right direction for our sustainability ambitions. By 2025, we aim to reduce our overall CO₂ emissions per car by 40 percent from 2018 levels through a 50 percent reduction in overall tailpipe emissions, and a 25 percent reduction in emissions from our operations, raw material sourcing and supply chain–all on the way towards our ambition of being a climate neutral company by 2040.

So how was Volvo able to cut the emissions of its upcoming small SUV by a quarter? First, a smaller vehicle requires less material – that’s an easy one – but the automaker also used less steel and aluminum in the EX30 while prioritizing more recycled materials. Volvo says about 25% of the aluminum and 17% of the steel used to produce the SUV is recycled.

Additionally, roughly 17% of all plastics inside and out of the car are recycled and tally together as the highest percentage in any Volvo vehicle to date. Lastly, the EX90 will be assembled in a facility that is powered by high levels of climate-neutral energy, including 100% climate-neutral electricity.

With 95% of Volvo’s Tier 1 suppliers already committed to using 100% renewable energy in their production by 2025, Volvo’s sustainability will continue to expand beyond its own walls, paving the way for future EVs that will produce even fewer carbon emissions across their entire life span.

The Volvo EX30 small SUV is scheduled to make its global debut on June 7. Be sure to check back with Electrek for the latest news surrounding this new EV model.