‘Something small is coming’ – Volvo teases EX30 SUV ahead of global debut in June [Video]

Volvo Cars has had a small card… or car, up its sleeve that it is ready to show to the world. A new small SUV dubbed the “Volvo EX30” will make its global debut in less than a month and will instantly become available to reserve. Before then, Volvo teased its latest EV model in a video available to view below.

Volvo Cars Corp. is riding high after a stellar first quarter of 2023, following a noteworthy 2022 prior to that. The legacy automaker, well on its way to delivering an entirely electric lineup of vehicles, saw a doubling of EV sales last year, which accounted for 11% of its total and contributed to its record annual revenue of $32 billion.

One complete quarter into 2023, Volvo picked up right where it left off, reporting EV sales had expanded another 157%, led by its two BEV models – the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge – both of which recently saw performance upgrades, including an RWD option for the first time in 15 years.

Volvo’s third all-electric option will be a large SUV called the EX90, already being touted by its makers as the safest vehicle from the brand to date. Due to such hype surrounding the upcoming EV, Volvo recently had to close orders because its entire first year of production is now sold out.

Luckily, Volvo Cars has another, albeit smaller, SUV called the EX30 in the works that will be available for reservations next month.

Credit: Volvo Cars

Check out the ‘small’ teaser for Volvo’s EX30 SUV

In January, we reported on the EX30 as one of Volvo’s six upcoming electric models spotted in a company presentation that also included plans for its first all-electric minivan. At the time, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said the EX30 would be revealed on June 15 and elaborated on the consumers it will be targeted toward:

The new smaller one [SUV] is a new addition to the range. The age demographic at Volvo is a little older than we’d like. We’d like to get some more younger people into the brand. That will be a really nice price point I think for an entry level. Very safe, decent [driving] range, good size still, smaller than a 40, we’re going to talk to a completely different demographic, for the first time probably. And that younger demographic will probably be the ones that shop online.

Today we’ve learned that the upcoming EX30 will actually be revealed a week earlier, on June 7, 2023. Here’s the appropriately small press release from Volvo this morning:

On June 7 at 7:30 a.m. EDT, the new, fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV will make its global debut. On the same date, it will also become available to reserve in the US. So keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll reveal a lot more details on our new small SUV in coming weeks. Thinking small is one of our biggest ideas.

We are certain to learn more about the true size and capabilities of the EX30 small SUV during its global debut event, but in the meantime, Volvo has shared the following teaser video showcasing some views of the SUV’s rear, hood, and headlamps. Have a look.