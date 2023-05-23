Schwinn Kettle Valley e-bike with 45-mile range falls $434 to $1,266 in New Green Deals

Have you been waiting for a solid e-bike deal to pick one up for riding around this spring and summer? Warm weather is the perfect time to enjoy a good bike ride, and Schwinn’s Kettle Valley electric model is perfect for enjoying the sunshine. It has a 250W motor which is powered by the 375W battery with up to 45 miles of riding per charge. Of course, no gas or oil is needed for Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike to function. Plus, it’s on sale for $1,266 right now, which is a full $434 below its typical going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike is made for warm weather riding

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley E-bike on sale for $1,265.72 shipped. Coming in at $434 off the normal going rate, today’s deal saves a total of 26% and makes opting for a e-bike this summer a slightly more cost-effective solution. This e-bike is perfect for taking to work or the park this spring or summer. It has 28-inch wheels and is made for riders that are 64 to 74 inches tall. There’s a 250W pedal-assist hub drive motor which gives you an extra boost whenever needed.

The motor in Schwinn’s e-bike is driven by the 375W battery which is rated to last up to 45 miles and easily be recharged with a standard 110V household outlet. There’s a 7-speed twist Shimano shifter which gives smooth gear changes and the mechanical disc brakes are an upgrade from the standard wheel hub pads that you often see on bikes. There’s also a low step-through frame which makes it easy to get on and off. Plus, being battery-powered means there’s zero oil or gas required to function here making this a green alternative mode of transportation while the sun’s out this spring and summer.

Greenworks Gold Box discounts 80V electric string trimmers, blowers, more from $97

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a collection of spring-worthy discounts on a series of Greenworks outdoor electric tools. Shipping is free across the board this time around. Delivering some of the lowest prices to date across a series of different upgrades for the tool shed, one thing is for sure about today’s sale; there’s no gas or oil to be found thanks to entirely electric builds. Often times when we feature Greenworks gear, it ends up being some of its more flagship lawn mowers. Sure you’ll find some of those in the Gold Box, but the spotlight is largely featuring some other gear for your kit like string trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, cultivators, and more. You can just go check out the discounts for yourself right here.

Sun Joe’s pressure washer doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX 2,050 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $103.35 shipped. Down from $159, this is a 35% discount that we’ve tracked and marks the 2023 low price. In fact, it’s the best that we’ve seen since it hit an all-time low of $58 back in December, which was only one of the few times we’ve seen it offered for less than $100. This pressure washer doesn’t require a single drop of gas or oil to function, helping blast away pollen and other spring build-up without pollution or noise.

It has a 13A motor which can generate up to 2,050 PSI of water with up to 1.8 GPM of flow which is how it cleans with ease. Whether you have stubborn dirt, grease, or grime built-up on your car, sidewalks, or even house, this pressure washer takes care of it. There’s a 33.8-ounce foam cannon included which helps to coat your car with luxurious suds to clean deep. There’s the total stop system here as well which shuts off the pump and power when you’re not pulling the trigger to further cut down on noise. Plus, you’ll get 0, 15, and 40 degree nozzles in the package to tackle various cleaning projects without having to buy anything else.

