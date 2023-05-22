Blast away pollen and more with Sun Joe’s 2,050 PSI electric pressure washer at $103 in New Green Deals

Spring is in full swing and with it…pollen. Pollen everywhere. If you’re tired of your car looking yellow, then be sure to pick up Sun Joe’s 2,050 PSI / 1.8 GPM electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a 2023 low price of $103 right now. Typically $159, today’s deal makes now a great time to pick up this pressure washer to keep your home nice and clean this spring and into summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s pressure washer doesn’t need gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX 2,050 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $103.35 shipped. Down from $159, this is a 35% discount that we’ve tracked and marks the 2023 low price. In fact, it’s the best that we’ve seen since it hit an all-time low of $58 back in December, which was only one of the few times we’ve seen it offered for less than $100. This pressure washer doesn’t require a single drop of gas or oil to function, helping blast away pollen and other spring build-up without pollution or noise.

It has a 13A motor which can generate up to 2,050 PSI of water with up to 1.8 GPM of flow which is how it cleans with ease. Whether you have stubborn dirt, grease, or grime built-up on your car, sidewalks, or even house, this pressure washer takes care of it. There’s a 33.8-ounce foam cannon included which helps to coat your car with luxurious suds to clean deep. There’s the total stop system here as well which shuts off the pump and power when you’re not pulling the trigger to further cut down on noise. Plus, you’ll get 0, 15, and 40 degree nozzles in the package to tackle various cleaning projects without having to buy anything else.

Segway’s Ninebot P65 electric scooter has never sold for less with 33% discount to $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Kick Scooter for $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, this is a massive 33% price cut and arriving just in time for all of those warm weather spring joyrides. It clocks in at $305 under our previous mention, and with so much savings attached, is fittingly a new all-time low. Sporting a 500W motor, this is one of the more capable electric scooters in the Segway stable. That allows the Ninebot P65 to achieve 25 MPH top speeds, while its internal battery can ensure you’re getting 40.4 miles of riding per charge. There’s a pair of 10.5-inch tubeless tires for a smooth ride, as well as the ability to travel up 22% max inclines. Throw in the dual piston breaks and support for up to 265-pound riders, and you’re looking at a capable EV for riding to the store or just enjoying some time hitting the streets this summer and beyond.

UGREEN’s latest portable power station with dual 100W USB-C hits new low of $449

UGREEN is offering its PowerRoam 600 Portable Power Station for $449 shipped. For comparison, this power station was released earlier this month at $649, saw a launch-day discount to $549, and currently sells for $499 at Amazon on sale. Today’s deal, however, delivers an additional $50 in savings over the current price and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station is great for running your off-grid lifestyle or campsite without any gas or oil. UGREEN’s PowerZip technology allows it to go from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet and you’ll hit 100% within 1.5 hours. For outputs, there’s quite a few options to choose from. You’ll find two 100W USB-C ports, dual 22.5W USB-A plugs, a car socket, and two more DC ports. In addition to that, there’s three grounded and two ungrounded AC plugs which can output up to 1,500W to connected devices. Learn more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage.

