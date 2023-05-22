XPeng rolls first G6 coupe SUV off assembly line ahead of initial deliveries

One month after debuting its new compact G6 SUV atop its latest EV platform, XPeng Motors has reportedly rolled its first production model off the assembly in China. The EV automaker previously promised a launch and deliveries this quarter, so the G6 could be arriving to customers soon.

The G6 made its official debut in China in late April. XPeng Motors describes its fifth EV model as an “ultra smart coupe SUV.” The G6 is also XPeng’s first production model to sit atop the automaker’s next-generation SEPA 2.0 platform architecture, enabling it to offer many new performance features, including faster charging and a massive range increase (469 miles).

XPeng has also introduced new production practices with the G6 SUV as well. At the time of its debut, the company declared the EV as China’s only mass-produced, die-casted front and rear integrated aluminum body, including cell-integrated body (CIB) technology that optimizes cabin design with added vertical space and increased battery safety.

Although the G6 has made its debut, it has not officially launched yet – so it’s unknown how its trims will exactly break down or how they will be priced. Previously, XPeng executives said the G6 will begin deliveries in Q2 2023, priced between RMB 200,000-300,000 ($28,500-$42,650).

However, XPeng Motors hasn’t even shared a progress update of its own. Instead, a leak has given us an idea of how far along the upcoming coupe SUV actually is.

Credit: XPeng Motors

Leaked social media images hint at XPeng G6 SOP

As reported by CnEVPost, the featured image above was leaked on social media in China, showing XPeng’s production crew posing with the first G6 model off the assembly line. XPeng Motors itself has yet to share any content announcing the milestone, although that should be imminent now.

During the automaker’s Q4 2022 earnings call this past March, XPeng chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng shared massive expectations for the G6 – stating the company’s monthly sales target will be two to three times the P7 sedan.

All the more reason to get this latest model out to consumers, especially after the automaker shared an anticipated timeline to officially launch and begin deliveries of the G6 before the end of Q2. XPeng Motors could still hit that original target or, at the very least, shouldn’t be quite far off, especially if the Chinese EV automaker is, in fact, already rolling G6 models off its lines.

We will know for sure when XPeng comes out and shares its own update, whether it’s on social media or through a press release. Either way, we should learn more about trims and pricing, as well as when those initial deliveries will begin, starting in China.

XPeng Motors has previously stated the G6 was specifically designed as a multimarket EV, although it will not be called the G6 outside of China. We are sure to learn more in the coming weeks as Q2 comes to a close.