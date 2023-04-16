XPeng presents SEPA 2.0 modular EV architecture that will debut in its G6 SUV this week

This morning, Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors unveiled its next-generation EV architecture that will be the backbone to future models going forward. XPeng states the new SEPA 2.0 platform will not only shorten future models’ R&D cycles, but offer a modular, interchangeable, end-to-end solution that will support a multitude of vehicle types – like its upcoming G6 coupe sedan.

XPeng Motors ($XPEV) is an EV manufacturer approaching ten years in the industry where it has made a name for itself by delivering impressive driver assistance technology in its growing roster of electric vehicles.

In 2018, XPeng launched the G3 SUV, followed by the P7 sedan in 2019. Next came the P5, which we were able to test drive alongside the P7 in the Netherlands as the automaker was working to expand overseas. The P7 recently saw a refresh following the debut of XPeng’s newest model, an 800V SUV called the G9. Both those models have the capability to eventually operate XPeng’s top tier ADAS called XNGP, but still sit atop the automaker’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) “Edward” EV platform.

Leading up to today, XPeng has been hinting at unveiling its next generation SEPA 2.0 architecture, and will also soon be showing off its first EV model to utilize the technology.

Teaser images of the upcoming G6 SUV powered by SEPA 2.0 / Credit: XPeng Motors

XPeng’s SEPA 2.0 will debut in the G6 SUV this week

Before we get our first full glimpse of XPeng’s next all-electric coupe SUV, the automaker shared details of the SEPA 2.0 technology that acts as its backbone. The automaker relayed that today’s product announcement lays the foundation for future production models of varying types, well beyond the G6.

SEPA 2.0 is modular and adaptable to operate within wheelbases ranging from 1,800mm (70.9 in) all the way to 3,200mm (126 in), and scalable to support nearly any vehicle type, whether its a coupe, sedan, hatchback, wagon, SUV, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), or even a pickup truck.

From an innovation and cost standpoint, XPeng explained that SEPA 2.0 will shorten the research and development cycle of future EV models by 20%, optimizing that crucial phase to help get cars to consumers more quickly.

Additionally, XPeng Motors is excited by the design flexibility its new SEPA 2.0 architecture provides, allowing for up to 80% interchangeability of common components between new models. The automaker says this diverse compatibility will not only allow it to deliver to a wider array of customer wants and needs, but at optimized costs. XPeng Motors chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng spoke:

We envision that this evolutionary intelligent architecture will lead smart EV technology development for the next three years. It will make rapid advancements in technology available for our customers as standard, with faster software upgrades, stunning cost savings and elevated product experience. Ultimately, SEPA 2.0 will architecturally empower us in our ongoing quest to redefine mobility experience with compelling value, superb comfort and rich infotainment.

Here are some additional highlights we can expect to see on XPeng’s SEPA 2.0 architecture:

SEPA 2.0 is expected to increased the overall R&D efficiency of XPeng’s aforementioned XNGP ADAS by 30%.

SEPA 2.0-based R&D platform lowers the software adaption costs of XPeng’s Xmart OS by 85%, shortens voice software R&D cycle by 50%, and reduces cost of voice assistant service by 50%. As a result, XPeng will be able to offer its in cabin smart service to all future customers.

SiC platform enables end-to-end 800V high voltage charging, increasing battery charging speeds by 50% compared to the previous generation.

Front and rear integrated aluminum die casting technology enables more uniform fabrication of the car body, improving torsional rigidity by 83% compared to a traditional car body, enhancing safety, while reducing body weight by 17%, furthering EV range.

CIB (Cell Integrated Body) technology optimizes cabin design with added vertical space, increased battery safety, and enhanced driving performance by improving center of gravity.

XPeng states that SEPA 2.0 will debut beneath the G6 SUV during its unveiling at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, so keep an eye out for that as we are sure to learn more about what this new, advanced EV architecture can do.