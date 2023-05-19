CRAFTSMAN’s V20 cordless electric hedge trimmer tidies up curb appeal ahead of Memorial Day at $99 in New Green Deals

Are you still using a corded electric hedge trimmer to tidy up your home’s curb appeal? Well, if so, it’s time to replace it with a battery-powered model. Unlike gas hedge trimmers, battery-powered versions are quieter, lighter, and easier to use, all without requiring an extension cord to function. Today, we found a deal on the CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless electric hedge trimmer at $99, which is $20 below its typical going rate and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked yet. It’s also the first time it’s been this low in 2023. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $99 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $20 off the normal going rate and also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is only the third time in the last 12 months that we’ve seen it offered for this price. Perfect for starting or continuing your transition away from gas yard tools to electric, this kit includes a 1.5Ah V20 MAX battery and charger so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives.

The 20-inch dual-action blades in this CRAFTSMAN cordless electric hedge trimmer makes it easy to tackle even tougher yard chores without gas or oil. It has the ability to cut up to 3/4-inch limbs and is designed for trimming hedges and bushes outside your home. The benefit of being cordless means you won’t be lugging an extension cord around with you while doing yard chores and also makes this unit easier to maneuver around the bush or shrub you’re working on. There’s also an integrated hook which allows you to hang the tool directly on CRAFTSMAN’s VERSATRACK wall organization system if you already have one, too. Plus, the full wrap-around handle adds extra mobility, safety, and comfort while trimming hedges and bushes.

Greenworks spring sale takes $1,500 off electric riding mowers, self-propelled models, more

Greenworks is now kicking off a new spring sale today as we head into the weekend. Packed with price cuts to get your tool shed upgraded over to the electric side of things, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the season change to ditch gas and oil once and for all. Shipping is free across the lot. Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date and the first one in over 2 months. It’s matching the all-time low, as well, at $1,500 off. The same mower with less included batteries can also be had for $3,799.99, down from $5,300.

This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, those who need something a bit less capable for just handling their residential lawn mowing will also find a collection of other price cuts. Also marked down as part of the sale, there are a series of other models at some of the best prices to date. Also joining in on the 60V ecosystem, another one of Greenworks’ latest releases is worth highlighting today. The 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Mower normally sells for $750, but is now marked down to $599.99. The $150 in savings deliver the best price of the year while undercutting our previous mention by $50.

Sporting a 25-inch cutting deck, this pro offering from Greenworks includes a pair of two 60V 4Ah batteries to go alongside its bundled rapid charger. You’re then looking at 1 hour and 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough juice to handle 2/3 of an acre per charge. Other notable features include a 2-in-1 baging and mulching system, integrated LED headlight, and a folding design to take up less space in-between mowing sessions.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station includes two solar panels

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station with two Ranger 300 Solar Panels for $6,174.57 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $7,535 at Amazon typically, today’s deal comes in at only the second time we’ve seen it this low. Not only does today’s deal deliver the best price to date, but also saves $1,360 in the process. In fact, this same kit still goes for full price direct from Goal Zero, for further comparison.

This portable power station really does it all. There are two included 300W solar panels which deliver a total of 600W of output from nothing more than the sun’s rays. The power station itself has a capacity of 6,071Wh and will be used to run the connected devices. The battery will keep things going when the sun goes behind clouds or at night, and the solar panels will provide electricity for use during the day. Whether you’re looking for an off-grid power solution or just something to keep on hand for backup if the lights go out, the Yeti 6000X is a solid choice. For outputs, you’ll find two grounded AC plugs with a combined supported load of 2,000W with peaks to 3,500W, alongside a pair of 60W and 18W USB-C ports and then a 2.4A USB-A port as well. On top of that, there’s various DC outputs on the Yeti 6000X including a 12V car plug so you can hook up additional devices with relative ease. Of course, no gas or oil is required here, and you can learn more about Goal Zero products in our previous coverage.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

