JuiceBox Pro 40 home EV level 2 charger powers your Tesla at low of $400 in New Green Deals

Are you still using just a basic 120V or even a lower wattage 240V plug to power your EV at home? Well, it’s time to upgrade. Right now you can get the JuiceBox Pro 40 level 2 smart electric home charging system for $400, which is perfect for plugging in just about any EV on the market. Based on the J1772 standard, it’ll even work with Tesla and all you need is a NEMA 14-50 240V outlet to power it. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Make charging your Tesla simple and easy at home

Walmart is offering the JuiceBox Pro 40 Smart Electric Car Home Charging Station for $399.99 shipped. For comparison, the standard JuiceBox 40 charging station goes for $649 direct from Enel and Amazon with today’s deal coming in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use smart electric vehicle charging station for your home, then this is a solid option. Built on the universal J1772 charging standard, the JuiceBox Pro 40 is a Level 2 station that can power all EVs on the market including your Tesla with the adapter that comes with your vehicle. You simply plug the JuiceBox Pro 40 into a NEMA 14-50 240V outlet which allows you it to be quite versatile, as you won’t have to hardwire it into your home’s electrical panel.

If you’re tired of using standard level 1 charging stations that come standard with most EVs, then this will be a solid upgrade. The JuiceBox Pro 40 is said to charge at “up to seven times faster” than most level 1 stations and is still nice and easy to use. While you will need the aforementioned NEMA 14-50 240V outlet, setup after that is simple and easy. Simply mount the charger to the wall, plug it in, and set it up through the app. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network to notify you when the car is charged and you can even set up a daily charging routine. You can even schedule your charging times when rates are lower to help keep the cost of powering your EV as low as possible.

Save $200 on Segway’s latest F series Ninebot electric scooters from $450 at Amazon

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is dropping down from the usual $800 going rate. With those $200 in savings attached, today’s offer clocks in at $4 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring and is now within $15 of the all-time low set just once before. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Stepping down to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can climb steep hills much like the model above. This one sits at $449.99 on Amazon right now, delivering not only a more affordable alternative to the F40 model above, but clocking in at $200 off the usual $650 going rate. It’s $130 under our previous mention, too.

Greenworks’ 24V pressure cleaner helps blast away pollen and more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Cordless Electric Portable Power Cleaner for $120.35 shipped. Down from a normal rate of over $160, today’s deal delivers a full 25% off and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it comes within $5 of the all-time low that we haven’t seen since back in April of last year. While you might think of a battery-powered pressure cleaner as very effective, this model would be a great tool to keep in the shed, RV, or even boat.

This Greenworks pressure cleaner features a 5-in-1 nozzle which delivers 0, 15, 25, and 40 degree angles as well as a “watering” mode which doesn’t have quite as much power. With the ability to deliver up to 600 PSI at 0.8 GPM, this pressure cleaner isn’t quite as powerful as, say, a plug-in model. However, 600 PSI is more than enough to blast away dirt and grime from your car, boat, or other things. It has a 20-foot siphon hose which can draw water from any fresh water source too, which means you can simply drop the hose into a lake, bucket, or attach to a constant supply if you need. Of course, zero gas or oil is required here, and you’ll even get both the battery and charger in the box to get you up and going as soon as it arrives.

