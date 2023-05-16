Ultimate glamping solution: Mercedes bringing luxury electric camper van to the US

For those of you looking for the ultimate glamping experience, Mercedes-Benz is about to have the solution for you. Mercedes revealed its new dedicated Vans Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) to expand its EV van lineup, and for the first time, the automaker will introduce private luxury midsize electric vans to the US and China, including camper versions.

Although Mercedes-Benz is already a leader, selling over 40,000 electric vans globally, the company aims to expand its position.

Mercedes has launched fully electric variants in every segment, including small to midsize and large vans in Europe and China, and earlier this year with the purely electric eSprinter for North America.

The German automaker has also introduced fully electric camper vans to satisfy the growing “van life” trend. Last January, Mercedes revealed a camper version of its EQV electric van, following it up with the electric EQT Marco Polo, a “practical solution for camping fans.”

Beginning in 2026, Mercedes is planning for a new generation of electric vans. Based on its new VAN.EA architecture, the automaker will offer electric vans for commercial use, versatile all-rounders, private luxury vans, and even RVs.

Mercedes-Benz EQT Marco Polo (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes introduces new electric vans, including a camper

Mercedes says the next generation of electric vans will focus on efficiency and performance.

The dedicated VAN.EA electric architecture will serve as the foundation for Mercedes planned expansion. Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, explained:

Starting 2026, we will introduce our purpose-built EV architecture VAN.EA. This enables us to consolidate our midsize and large vans down to only one architecture and significantly reduce the complexity of our product portfolio. Maximum added value for customers with sustainable profitability at the same time: VAN.EA clearly underscores our aspiration to be ‘Lead in Electric’.

Mercedes is focusing on four critical aspects with its new EV van architecture to optimize range and reduce costs, including aerodynamics, drivetrain, tires, and chassis.

Mercedes-Benz electric vans with VAN.EA (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

To streamline production, Mercedes’s new architecture is a scalable solution with three modules. The front module stays the same in all VAN.EA variants consisting of the electric powertrain and front axle.

Meanwhile, the center module dictates the length of the vehicle, while the rear module will be available with an electric motor (for AWD) or without (FWD).

Based on the various combinations, Mercedes will offer different versions for private and commercial customers. VAN.EA-P (for privately positioned) is designed for those looking for a mobile office, family activity vehicle, or business partner (such as a VIP shuttle) for example.

The VAN.EA-C (for premium commercial vans), on the other hand, is for the courier, express, and parcel delivery vehicles to ambulances and camper vans with added cargo space and functionality.

Mercedes already offers fully electric van variants in all segments but with the VAN.EA platform, the van division aims to achieve 50% EV sales share by 2030.