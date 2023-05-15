Prep for camping trips with this 200W foldable portable solar panel at $219 ($80 off) in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to power your campsite without lugging around a big and heavy generator and gas? Well, if you already have a portable power station, than you should pick up ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel. On sale for a new low of $219 at Amazon, this solar panel plugs directly into your power station to recharge it with using nothing more than sunlight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel runs your campsite

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its 200W Foldable Solar Panel for $219 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at $80 off the normal $299 going rate, today’s deal comes in at $20 below the previous best mention we had for an ALLPOWERS 200W. In fact, this delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for a portable 200W solar panel. If you’ve been looking for a way to power your campsite without a gas generator, then this is a solid choice.

Ready to output up to 200W of power, this solar panel is compatible with basically all portable power stations on the market. That means you can plug the solar panel into the power station and use the sun’s rays to juice up throughout the day so the battery can run your campsite at night. It’s IP66 waterproof and has a built-in kickstand to be held at an angle to get the most sun exposure. There’s a MC-4 plug with up to 25A max output. On top of that, you’ll get MC-4 to Anderson and MC-4 to DC adapters as well to hook into other power systems. When not in use, this solar panel folds flat and weighs under 14 pounds, making it easy to travel with as well.

Escape power outages and harness sun with Bluetti power station Gold Box starting at $209

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Bluetti backup power supplies with a plethora of plug options and solar bundles starting at $209. Shipping is free across the board. Bluetti is a 9to5Partner and today’s sale makes it even easier to get these convenient and reliable 4+/5 star rated backup power supplies. The $209 EB3A is a portable 268Wh option with 2 AC outlets, USB-A (2) USB-C and a light and up to 600W output meaning you can backup your computer/Internet and even a small fridge for hours. Add 120W solar panels for $478. Alternatively, find some inexpensive 100W panels for $70 AC. Go bigger with the $1,599 AC200MAX which stores over 2kWh in long lasting LiFePo battery which will and run an RV with of electronics at up to 2.2kW (4.8kW peak) with a 30A RV output. Save $200 without RV output. Discover all the Bluetti deals here.

Schwinn Coston DX step-through e-bike is easy to get on and off at new $1,200 low (Reg. $1,900)

Through next week, Woot is offering a wide range of electric bikes and scooters on sale from $250 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the Schwinn Coston DX Step-Through E-bike on sale for $1,199.99. Down from a normal rate of $1,900 at Amazon, it just fell to $1,743 there and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a battery-powered e-bike to your door, this model is perfect for cruising around town. Both men and women can enjoy getting onto this e-bike with ease, too, thanks to the step-through design as there’s not a center bar to lift your leg over. The built-in 250W brushless geared hub either propels you by itself or through the pedal-assist function depending on what you prefer. There’s a 7-speed shifter too which delivers “smooth gear changes” as well as disc brakes to bring you to a stop in all weather. On top of that, there’s integrated LED lights on the battery to know how much charge it has, head and tail lights, and even a rear rack for carrying extra cargo. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function.

