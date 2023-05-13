Bluetti Mother’s Day Sale: The Power to Pamper

Bluetti, makers of portable power systems both large and small, is hosting a Mother’s Day sale that finally answers the question: “Why doesn’t everyone get their mom a portable power supply for Mother’s Day?” At Electrek, we discover ways to get more readers excited to go electric, and this latest sale might be all the excuse we need to snag some great products from Bluetti.

Mother’s Day is an important occasion to show your appreciation for the countless sacrifices, hard work, and love that mothers put into their families. This year, celebrate Mother’s Day in style with BLUETTI’s incredible portable power solutions that are designed to meet all of your mother’s power needs. From May 6th to 18th, BLUETTI is offering a special promotion, making it the perfect time to surprise your mother and make her feel extra special.

Relax with Bluetti

One of the best ways to spend time with your mom is to give her a relaxing outdoor experience and BLUETTI’s portable power stations can keep you connected. These power stations, such as the EB3A, EB55, and EB70, are compact, portable, and weigh between 10 lbs to 21.4 lbs, making them easy to carry. With multiple outputs, they can charge any small device, and do so simultaneously without the worry of running out of battery. The power stations allow you to capture those unforgettable moments with your mom, without any power-related constraints. You can even make her favorite cup of coffee or a sandwich with the mobile power source or watch a movie under the starry sky.

Road Trip with Power

If you’re looking for something more adventurous, why not take your mom on a road trip with BLUETTI’s AC series? These power solutions, such as the AC200P, AC200MAX, and AC300, are perfect for supporting your off-grid lifestyle. With 2,000W to 3,000W power output, you can run most RV appliances with ease, such as hair dryers, refrigerators, micro ovens, heaters, air fryers, and more. With enough power to operate a blender, Bluetti’s power options can be the start of a cornucopia of cooking miracles. And to make it all the more peaceful, the solar generator is noise-free and pollutant-free, making it an ideal choice for use in an RV.

Play for Keeps

To make your mom’s daily life more secure, consider gifting her one of BLUETTI’s high-capacity battery systems, such as the AC500 and EP500. The AC500 is a star modular power station that raised $12 million on Indegogo with 5000+ backers. Extra capability is unlocked when paired with B300S for flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. This is enough power to last the average household a few days. The EP500 is a rolling all-in-one solar generator, making it easy to move around the house. With a capacity of 5,100Wh and a 2,000 output, it is perfect for powering various home appliances, including an air conditioner for up to 8 hours.

BLUETTI would like to wish all the super moms out there a happy Mother’s Day. Whatever your plans are, BLUETTI’s portable power solutions can help make your day more memorable. With the ongoing special promotion, you can save up to $700 while planning the perfect Mother’s Day surprise for your mom. And if you refer a friend to BLUETTI, you can earn rewards, with every dollar spent by your friend earning you one BLUETTI buck, and your friend receiving a 5% discount. For more information, check out https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/referral.



About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.