Podcast: Tesla Model 3 refresh, Cybertruck, EV startup earnings, and more

- New Tesla Model 3 refresh leaked photo reveals steering wheel
- Tesla breaks ground at new Lithium Refinery, aims to support 1 million electric cars
- Tesla teases new Cybertruck accessory: a tool rack
- Tesla releases a new Full Self-Driving Beta update with performance improvements
- Tesla achieves its goal of 5,000 Model Ys a week at Giga Texas
- Tesla relaunches referral program for cars, raffles a Cybertruck
- Tesla announces it won’t produce Model S and Model X in right-hand-drive
- Tesla’s giant 1 million car recall is literally a feature update
- Honda unveils the e:Ny1 electric SUV, the first EV based on its new dedicated platform
- Rivian (RIVN) surprises in Q1 earnings with smaller losses and reaffirmed production guidance
- Lucid Motors (LCID) Q1 2023 results: Production and deliveries drop, but liquidity remains high
- Fisker (FSR) Q1 2023 report: 55 Ocean SUVs built, two delivered, guidance drops, PEAR delayed
- Electrek is proud to sponsor Formula Sun Grand Prix 2023, join us!
