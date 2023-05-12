 Skip to main content

Honda unveils the e:Ny1 electric SUV, the first EV based on its new dedicated platform

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 12 2023 - 7:13 am PT
20 Comments
Honda-e:Ny1-electric-SUV

Honda showcased its second fully electric vehicle Friday at a media event in Germany. The new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV will be the first model to ride on the automaker’s new dedicated EV platform.

Meet the new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV

The new electric SUV will mark several firsts for the Japanese automaker. According to Honda, the e:Ny1 will feature an all-new design language for Honda EVs, although it looks eerily similar to the gas-powered HR-V model.

The exterior includes white “H” badges around the vehicle and a new “Honda” emblem on the back that will be featured on the automaker’s new electric models.

In addition, the e:Ny1 will be the first to ride on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F. The dedicated EV platform is designed with a low center of gravity and under-floor aerodynamics for a dynamic driving experience.

Powered by a single front motor, Honda’s new B-segment electric SUV delivers 201 hp (150 kW) and 228 lb-ft of torque (310 Nm). With a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the e:Ny1 has up to 256 miles (412 km) WLTP range and the ability to fast charge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes.

Honda-eNy1-electric-SUV
Honda-eNy1-electric-SUV
Honda-eNy1-electric-SUV
Honda-eNy1-electric-SUV

On the inside, you will find a brand new center console with a simple, modern layout designed for functionality with wireless charging and an extensive 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment.

The Honda e:Ny1 will go on sale in Europe later this year and is designed to meet the growing demand for electric B-segment SUVs in the region.

Electrek’s Take

Top comment by EM

Liked by 10 people

Why are companies launching new vehicles that charge this slowly. It was fine for the Kona/Bolt/Niro when they launched 6 years ago, but they really need to cut these 10-80% charge times to <30min.

Curious to see how the range translates. I feel like WLTP is hit or miss in comparison to EPA. Based on the specs above, however, it should be priced similarly to the Kona/Bolt/Niro mentioned above (unless it's much larger in dimensions).

View all comments

After falling behind early in the quickly evolving EV market, Honda looks to make up for lost time. However, the automaker is just launching its first EV on a dedicated platform. And its first US model, the Honda Prologue, will not go on sale until next year.

The Prologue will be co-developed with General Motors and based on the Ultium platform. Honda has also released the e city car in Europe, but the e:Ny1 will be the first to ride on Honda’s dedicated e:N Architecture F.

Like many of its peers, Honda revealed plans to accelerate EV production and development earlier this year with a new business structure.

Meanwhile, Honda isn’t planning to release its second fully electric EV in the US until 2026. By then, it may be too little, too late. Honda may need to adjust its timeline again or risk falling further behind.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Honda

Honda

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising