Honda unveils the e:Ny1 electric SUV, the first EV based on its new dedicated platform

Honda showcased its second fully electric vehicle Friday at a media event in Germany. The new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV will be the first model to ride on the automaker’s new dedicated EV platform.

Meet the new Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV

The new electric SUV will mark several firsts for the Japanese automaker. According to Honda, the e:Ny1 will feature an all-new design language for Honda EVs, although it looks eerily similar to the gas-powered HR-V model.

The exterior includes white “H” badges around the vehicle and a new “Honda” emblem on the back that will be featured on the automaker’s new electric models.

In addition, the e:Ny1 will be the first to ride on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F. The dedicated EV platform is designed with a low center of gravity and under-floor aerodynamics for a dynamic driving experience.

Powered by a single front motor, Honda’s new B-segment electric SUV delivers 201 hp (150 kW) and 228 lb-ft of torque (310 Nm). With a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the e:Ny1 has up to 256 miles (412 km) WLTP range and the ability to fast charge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes.

On the inside, you will find a brand new center console with a simple, modern layout designed for functionality with wireless charging and an extensive 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment.

The Honda e:Ny1 will go on sale in Europe later this year and is designed to meet the growing demand for electric B-segment SUVs in the region.

Electrek’s Take

After falling behind early in the quickly evolving EV market, Honda looks to make up for lost time. However, the automaker is just launching its first EV on a dedicated platform. And its first US model, the Honda Prologue, will not go on sale until next year.

The Prologue will be co-developed with General Motors and based on the Ultium platform. Honda has also released the e city car in Europe, but the e:Ny1 will be the first to ride on Honda’s dedicated e:N Architecture F.

Like many of its peers, Honda revealed plans to accelerate EV production and development earlier this year with a new business structure.

Meanwhile, Honda isn’t planning to release its second fully electric EV in the US until 2026. By then, it may be too little, too late. Honda may need to adjust its timeline again or risk falling further behind.