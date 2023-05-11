New Tesla Model 3 refresh leaked photo reveals steering wheel

New footage of a refreshed Tesla Model 3 has leaked, giving a peek at the interior for the first time – including a new steering wheel.

Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla was working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly codenamed “Highland.”

In December, a Model 3 prototype with heavy camouflage was spotted being tested in California. Another prototype was spotted shortly after as Tesla is expected to be closer to releasing the vehicle.

With the heavy camouflage on the front and back of those prototypes, it has been hard to identify any specific change to the Model 3. But last month, the first picture of the new Model 3 without camouflage leaked, giving us our first proper look at the upcoming refresh.

Now another refreshed Model 3 has been spotted, and it is giving us a glimpse of the interior for the first time:

The footage appears to have been filmed by a drone flown over Tesla’s test track at its Fremont factory. It shows Tesla lining up Model 3 vehicles, including one with camouflage on the front and back bumpers. It is likely a refreshed Model 3.

The door is opened, and we can see the interior – even though it is also camouflaged:

We can see that the steering wheel differs from the one seen in the current Model 3. It looks closer to the round steering wheel in the new Model S and Model X, which famously use force touch buttons to replace the stalks. The rest of the interior is barely visible as Tesla covered it, seemingly to prevent this type of leak from happening.

Can you spot anything else different with this Model 3? Let us know in the comment section below.