 Skip to main content

New Tesla Model 3 refresh leaked photo reveals steering wheel

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 11 2023 - 4:16 pm PT
12 Comments

New footage of a refreshed Tesla Model 3 has leaked, giving a peek at the interior for the first time – including a new steering wheel.

Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla was working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly codenamed “Highland.”

In December, a Model 3 prototype with heavy camouflage was spotted being tested in California. Another prototype was spotted shortly after as Tesla is expected to be closer to releasing the vehicle.

With the heavy camouflage on the front and back of those prototypes, it has been hard to identify any specific change to the Model 3. But last month, the first picture of the new Model 3 without camouflage leaked, giving us our first proper look at the upcoming refresh.

Now another refreshed Model 3 has been spotted, and it is giving us a glimpse of the interior for the first time:

@hector6969696969

#tesla #teslamodel3 #elonmusk

♬ original sound – Hector

The footage appears to have been filmed by a drone flown over Tesla’s test track at its Fremont factory. It shows Tesla lining up Model 3 vehicles, including one with camouflage on the front and back bumpers. It is likely a refreshed Model 3.

The door is opened, and we can see the interior – even though it is also camouflaged:

We can see that the steering wheel differs from the one seen in the current Model 3. It looks closer to the round steering wheel in the new Model S and Model X, which famously use force touch buttons to replace the stalks. The rest of the interior is barely visible as Tesla covered it, seemingly to prevent this type of leak from happening.

Can you spot anything else different with this Model 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on …

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: [email protected]

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger