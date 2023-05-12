Aventon’s Aventure step-through e-bike with 45 miles of range falls to $1,499 low in New Green Deals

If you’ve been looking for an e-bike that can handle both on- and off-road riding, then the Aventon Aventure is up for the task. Delivering up to 45 miles of riding per charge, and a top speed of 28 MPH, you’ll also find 4-inch wide fat tires here alongside front suspension with 80mm of travel. All of this combines to deliver a solid riding experience without the need of gas or oil. Down to $1,499, today’s deal saves $300 from the normal going rate and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Aventon’s Aventure step-through e-bike falls to new low

Aventon is offering its Adventure Step-Through E-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,799 lately, today’s deal comes in at $201 below our mention from December and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This e-bike is great for riding around town or to and from work this spring. Delivering 4-inch wide fat tires, as well as front suspension with 80mm of travel, you’ll even be able to go off-roading with this e-bike should the need arise.

There’s a 1,130W motor in this e-bike as well as a large 720W battery which lets it go just about anywhere. Shipping as a class II e-bike, you can configure it for class III speeds when you’re in an area that supports it. Alongside that, there’s integrated fenders to help keep you “safe and clean even in the worst conditions.” Able to reach top speeds of 28 MPH and delivering a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge, the Aventon Aventure e-bike is a great buy for spring trips. And, to close things out, there’s an Aventon app which lets you store rides and share them with friends or family too. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function, making it a green ride as well. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off and delivering a new all-time low. Our last tracked discount was back in February for comparison, with a $350 price cut landing at $1,649. So today’s offer not only lands at that all-time low, but is also $250 below our previous mention.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Jackery Explorer PRO solar bundles outfit your off-grid setup from $1,357 (Reg. $1,600+)

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Solar Power Station for $2,199 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. With a usual $2,499 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $300 in savings attached to go alongside its second-best price to date. This has been beaten once before this year when it dropped during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison. Those who don’t need the solar panel can also score the power station on its own for $1,849, down from $2,099. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion for those upcoming games through the end of the year, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered. Then you can rely on the bundled SolarSaga 200W panel for a completely off-grid setup.

Also getting in on much of the same bundle savings, the Jackery 1000 PRO power station comes packaged together with a pair of 80W SolarSaga panels at $1,357. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for that price to apply, with the $240 in savings dropping the usual $1,600 going rate lower than we’ve seen in months. This package gives you much of the same off-grid experience as the lead deal, just with a smaller internal capacity and less power output. But if your campsite or tailgating rig can get away without as much juice, then the added savings will surely be appreciated.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Aventon Aventure e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Aventon Aventure e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.