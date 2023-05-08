Australia’s EV campaign video will make you want to go electric no matter where you live

The Electric Vehicle Council of Australia launched a fun new ad campaign video to drive EV adoption by highlighting the many benefits of going electric. Although the video targets those living in Australia, the message holds true anywhere you live.

Australia, like much of the world, is at a critical point as it aims to reduce carbon emissions and improve the well-being of its citizens.

Australia’s government introduced its new National Electric Vehicle Strategy last month as part of its initiative to drive EV adoption and reduce road emissions. The new plan consists of three primary goals, including the following:

Encourage Australians to go electric. Increase the amount of affordable and accessible EVs. Establish the resources and infrastructure needed to support rapid EV adoption.

Electric vehicle sales surpassed hybrids for the second month in a row in Australia last month, according to The Driven, as the industry shifts to zero-emission options.

However, the government says that its lack of national policy thus far has made it harder to access EVs than it should be. Australia is next to Russia as one of the only advanced economies without a fuel efficiency standard.

Although the country is planning to limit emissions through its new EV strategy, due to the lack of fuel efficiency standards currently, new cars in Australia use 40% more fuel than in the EU and 20% more than in the US, making it urgent to accelerate the pace of EV adoption.

New video shows the benefits of owning an EV in Australia

To encourage buyers to make the switch, The Electric Vehicle Council of Australia launched a new video ad campaign to show EVs not only look cool and emit zero emissions but are also super functional.

EV ad campaign video (Source: Electric Vehicle Council of Australia)

The video starts off by highlighting the advanced technology and software loaded in EVs, such as in a Tesla, BMW, Hyundai, or Genesis EV.

Or, for the performance people out there, the powerful Porsche Taycan GTS, with up to 590 hp (440 kW), can hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

In addition, several EVs now, like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, offer helpful features, like vehicle-to-load (V2L), to upgrade your weekend getaway with portable power. Or, with vehicle-to-grid (V2G), you can use the EV’s battery to power your home and save money on utility bills.

The idea of the new campaign is to show people EVs can do it all; whether you are looking for a weekend getaway, more performance, or to save the environment, there is an electric car for you.