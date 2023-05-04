Ride to work on the SWFT BMX e-bike at 25% off, now $750 in New Green Deals

While electric vehicles can be quite expensive, opting to take an e-bike to work is a way to lessen your fossil fuel reliance without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get the SWFT BMX e-bike on sale for $750, which is a 25% discount from its normal $1,000 going rate. This e-bike packs 35 miles of range as well as a top speed of 20 MPH, making it easy to ride to or from work without gas this summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Lessen your fossil fuel reliance with an e-bike

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT BMX E-bike for $749.99 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at 25% off the normal $1,000 going rate and also marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. The only time we’ve seen it go for less was back in January at $650. If you’re looking for a way to have fun this summer, then the SWFT BMX is a great way to do just that. It has 20-inch performance tires you’ll find that this e-bike is ready to handle both on- and off-road riding. It packs a lightweight frame with a built-in 36V 7.8Ah rechargeable battery that can last for up to 35 miles of riding before it’s time to plug back in. The handle-mounted throttle allows you to ride at up to 20 MPH under the bike’s power, and offers the possibility of faster riding when you pedal as well.

Not sold on riding around on an e-bike yet? Well, opting for an electric bicycle is a great way to help reduce your reliance on fossil fuels. Being electric, you can recharge the SWFT BMX from a normal wall outlet, but also the option exists to use solar power to top the battery off. This would mean that the SWFT BMX could be powered completely by renewable energy, which is something that most cars just can’t achieve. Plus, since it doesn’t use gas or oil, it’s quieter to run, has lower maintenance cost, and you’ll be able to enjoy the sunshine on the way to and from work this summer.

Trim your hedges without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $142.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from the normal $190 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in all of 2023. For further comparison, you’ll find that it did go for $133 back in mid-April, with today’s deal being the only other time it’s been offered under $150. If you’re looking for a gas- and oil-free way to tidy up the yard ahead of summer parties.

This Greenworks hedge trimmer comes with a 2Ah battery and charger, which allows it to run for up to 60 minutes before it’s time to plug it back in. With 24-inch steel blades that have a 1-inch cut capacity, you’ll be able to easily spruce up the yard before friends or family come over. The rear handle rotates for improved ergonomics when cutting vertically and you can easily trim at multiple angles too. Plus, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas or oil here either, making it a greener way to work on the yard than your old gas-powered trimmer.

There’s still time to get mom a new Juiced e-bike for Mother’s Day with $200 off

To celebrate Mom, Juiced Bikes is giving $200 off all its regular priced e-bikes with the code MOM200 at checkout. Free shipping is included on all e-bike purchases as well.. Leading the way is the CrossCurrent X Step-Through which drops to $1,799 with this discount. Down from $1,999, this comes in at the best price that we’ve seen all-time actually. The open frame style of this e-bike makes it easier for just about anyone to get in, as you can just swing your legs in instead of having to lift them over an A-frame bar. However, this e-bike doesn’t lose any features to achieve this. You’ll still find Juiced’s latest G2 52V 15.6Ah battery here which allows it to go for up to 65 miles on a single charge.

Juiced’s CrossCurrent X e-bike can travel as fast at 28 MPH as well, which means that mom can easily get to or from the park without having to use the car. This helps her to reduce emissions in 2023 while also enjoying the great outdoors at the same time. You’ll also find that opting for an e-bike can help cut down on transportation costs since you only have to charge a battery to ride up to 65 miles, which means you won’t have to worry about paying for gas, oil changes, or tune ups that standard cards are known for needing.

