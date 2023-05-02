REE Automotive adds new P7-C chassis cab to its all-electric platform lineup

EV mobility developer REE Automotive has unveiled its latest vehicle design atop its modular P7 EV platform. The P7-C chassis cab completes REE’s trio of Class 3-5 electric truck options for commercial customers and will begin deliveries later this year.

REE Automotive ($REE) develops and manufactures modular battery EV platforms for B2B transactions that are propelled by its proprietary REEcorner technology. These corners integrate all the traditional drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control) into the arch of the wheel as a by-wire configuration.

The company’s flagship EV platform is the P7 chassis, which was originally topped with a van body developed by EAVX and Morgan Olson, but was followed by REE’s own P7-B box truck, which made it public debut in August of 2022.

Additionally, REE offers is customers a stripped chassis version of its platform called the P7-S, supporting Class 3-5 markets. Today, the electric mobility expert has unveiled its third P7 vehicle – the P7-C chassis cab. Check out REE’s renderings below.

Credit: REE Automotive









REE chassis cab debuts at ACT Expo 2023

This morning during the ACT Expo in Anaheim, California, REE unveiled its new chassis cab designed to support the Class 4 market and meet the requirements to qualify for tax incentives under the the Inflation Reduction Act, which REE points out are more robust for Class 4 EVs and higher.

The company shared that the P7-C was developed to meet fleet owner’s needs based on direct feedback from customers testing proof-of-concept vehicles. With a driver-centric chassis cab option now available, REE completes a modular trio of platform designs that support a multitude of commercial needs. Chief business officer Tali Miller elaborated:

Part of what our customers love about our highly modular P7 platform lineup is the fact that they can make the most out of it. Be it P7-B, the ultra-low floor electric box truck designed for the highly popular last-mile Class 3 segment, or P7-S that powers the Class 5 Proxima with EAVX and Morgan Olson for the walk-in-van market, and now the new cab design of the P7-C Class 4 chassis cab that we developed in response to market feedback to best meet customer needs, including capitalizing on government incentive programs.

As a pre-production model, REE states the P7-C chassis cab offers a maximum range of 150 miles, up to 7,000 lb. in payload capacity, and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 16,000 lb. The company also said the new P7 variant offers a class-leading 24-inch platform height and 39-foot turning radius.

REE’s all-electric P7 lineup has already completed winter testing in Sweden (see below) and is working through final certification before scaled production can commence. The company expects to see finalized certification in the second half of 2023, with customer deliveries following in Q4.

All versions of the REE P7 platform, including the new chassis cab, are available for order now.