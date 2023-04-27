Pure Watercraft unveils production-intent electric pontoon boat powered by GM’s EV batteries

Electric propulsion specialist Pure Watercraft has officially shared the final design of its Pure Pontoon Boat – the company’s first vessel designed in house. Powered by EV batteries provided by minority stakeholder GM, this first crack at an electric pontoon boat could appeal to many consumers interested in quiet cruises without emissions.

Pure Watercraft’s roots date back to 2011 in Seattle when the company was founded. Beginning with electric outboard motors, Pure found success developing and selling electric boat packages that could steer a bass fishing boat, pontoon, or coaching launch toward zero emissions nautical travel.

Things really got interesting in November of 2021, when General Motors acquired a 25% ownership stake in the company, who hadn’t produced a boat of its own at the time. Two months later at CES, Pure Watercraft un veiled the Pure Pontoon Boat – an affordable luxury electric barge with seating for ten, a top speed around 23 mph and two motor configurations powered by batteries from GM.

Pure has been accepting pre-orders since that original debut, but we’ve only seen electric pontoon boat prototypes up until this point. Today however, Pure has unveiled a production-intent design that is damn close to what customers will see from a design perspective, and spot on on the performance side. Have a gander.

Credit: Pure Watercraft

GM batteries can propel the Pure electric pontoon 40 miles

We got a video tour of the electric pontoon boat before its officially unveiling to the public today, and its design and level of performance feels like a perfect fit for long, leisurely cruises on the water. As you can see from the featured image above, Pure has implemented knife shaved hulls rather than the traditional round, scuba tank looking hulls of the past.

The hulls are complimented by a rear hydrofoil that drafts off their limited wake, adding lift and speed to the overall ride and creating what Pure described to me as a wakeless launch. As previously advertised, the pontoon boat can be propelled by either single or dual 25 kW Pure electric motors, delivering a top speed around 25-26 mph with passengers aboard.

The motors are powered by a 66 kWh pack consisting of the same BEV2 GM batteries used in the soon-to-be-defunct Chevy Bolt. As shown by Pure Watercraft in the diagram above, an easy cruise with friends on the lake can deliver over 40 miles of range and at least seven hours out on the water.

The boat uses a standard J1772 plug and can accommodate any typical power source, charging up to 11 kW on a Level 2 charger (240V). The boat also supports DC fast charging.

Customers will be able to track the battery life, efficiency, and charging progress from a unique integrated screen located directly on the throttle. It also visualizes the tilt and trim of the motors in real-time, offering a handy, holistic display from the helm that can also pair with your phone.

The Pure electric pontoons boats will be built at an 80,000 square-foot production facility in Beech Bottom, West Virginia – where it intends to invest at least $5 million and create over 100 jobs over the next two years. Pure CEO Andy Rebele spoke:

We’re thrilled to introduce the Pure Pontoon Boat to the market. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a high-performance, environmentally friendly boat. The Pure Pontoon is the ideal way to connect with family and friends, and with nature in a way that hasn’t been possible before. We believe the Pure Pontoon Boat will appeal to a wide range of people who love the water. The Pure Pontoon will change the way people think about pontoon boating

Pure’s first in-house design boat is available for pre-order now for $100 down. Price-wise, the electric pontoon boat starts at $75,000 for the single-motor version, and $95,000 for the twin-motors.