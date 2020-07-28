Seattle-based Pure Watercraft just announced three new electric boat packages that turn a standard boat hull into an electric boat and have you leaving a wake without any exhaust fumes.

The timing couldn’t be better, as its perfect weather to be out on a boat (and away from crowded beaches). But instead of burning more gas to get out on the lake or through the surf, electric boats can provide a better experience with quieter and cleaner operation.

Pure Watercraft’s new electric boat packages are designed to do just that – get boats moving on electric power. And to that end, they are now rolling out their newest packages that are designed to interface their Pure OUTBOARD motors the most popular hulls from industry partners TRACKER, Sun Tracker, and Still Water. The Pure Watercraft system is fully integrated with a 50 hp (37 kW) electric motor and high energy-density Li-ion battery pack.

As Pure Watercraft’s CEO Andy Rebele explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“Pure Watercraft is redefining the way people experience boating and is committed to delivering innovative marine propulsion solutions that are more enjoyable and accessible for everyone, and more sustainable for our planet. By offering complete boat packages that combine Pure Watercraft’s revolutionary all-electric Pure Outboard with industry-leading hulls known for their durability and efficient design, we’re making it easier than ever before for our customers to enjoy a best-in-class electric boating experience at a price that is competitive with similar gas models.”







The three boat packages include a bass fishing boat, a pontoon boat, and a rowing coaching launch.

Tracker Pro Team 175 TXW

Starting Price: $24,000

Length: 17’7” (5.35 meters)

Dry weight: 1,050 lb (476 kg)

Package weight: 1,278 lb (580 kg)

Top speed: 24 mph (38.6 km/h)

Range at top speed: 20 miles (32 km)

Sun Tracker 20 DLX Party Barge

Starting Price: $25,000

Length: 21’11” (6.7 meters)

Dry weight: 2,079 lb (943 kg)

Package weight: 2,307 lb (1,046 kg)

Top speed: 12 mph (20 km/h)

Range at top speed: 10 miles (16 km)

Still Water 25 XL Coaching Launch

Starting Price: $31,185

Length: 27’ (8.23 m)

Dry weight: 700 lb (317 kg)

Package weight: 929 lb (421 kg)

Top speed: 22 mph (35 km/h)

Range at top speed: 14 miles (22.5 km)

It should be noted that the ranges provided by Pure Watercraft above are calculated with an optional second battery pack, which adds $8,500 to the total price.

Prospective boaters can already place a pre-order with a fully-refundable $500 deposit, though delivery is only expected in time for the 2021 boating season.

