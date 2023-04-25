Score a new all-time low on Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike at $450 off, now $849 in New Green Deals

Typically, quality e-bike scan be fairly expensive. However, to make way for more inventory, Juiced Bikes is discontinuing one of the colorways of its RipRacer. This e-bike, which is being clearanced in the yellow colorway, is down to $849 with stacking discounts. With today’s sale, you’ll save $450 from its normal going rate of this e-bike and enjoy a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the ability to ride for 35 miles on a single charge, the RipRacer is a great way to get around the city this spring and summer without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Ditch gas and oil for around-town trips with the RipRacer e-bike

Juiced Bikes is now offering its Yellow RipRacer Class 2 E-bike for $849 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Originally $1,299, and going for that much in other colorways currently, today’s deal comes in at $150 below our last mention from back in March. This discount is only available on the clearance yellow colorway though, so do keep that in mind when purchasing.

If you’re looking for a fun way to get around the city this spring and summer, then an e-bike is a solid choice for your travels. Juiced’s RipRacer Class 2 e-bike can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and delivers 35 miles of range per charge. With a built-in AirTag compartment, you can rest assured that even if the worst happens and someone steals your e-bike, it’ll be easily trackable. The fat tires also help with riding on sand, snow, dirt, or other softer surfaces with relative ease. All of this happens without gas or oil too, making it a great choice for those looking to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels for shorter trips. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

Prep the yard with Greenworks trimmers and pressure washers from $39 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon has now launched a new Greenworks outdoor power tool sale to ready your lawn and yard for the warm weather without having to worry about gas or oil. There are several notable deals on the brand’s popular electric tools today but one standout is the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $110, it more regularly fetches around $90 on Amazon as of the last several months and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal marks the first time we have seen it back down at this price in the last year on Amazon. This model is great for getting at some of the areas of your lawn that are too tight for the traditional mower, not to mention helping to clean up the edges around garden areas, sidewalks, walkways, and more. It comes complete with the 24V battery you’ll need to run it and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up (it recharges in “60 minutes”) to deliver tether-free operation with a 12-inch cutting path, variable speed trigger to help “maneuver around plants and shrubs,” and a 90-degree rotating head with edging wheel.

Elsewhere in today’s Amazon Greenworks sale event, you’ll also find higher-end trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers, and those extendable pole saws to tidy up normally out of reach tree branches and the like. Pricing starts from $39 shipped and you’ll find everything waiting on this landing page.

Rip around the track on Razor’s electric dirt bike

Amazon is offering the Razor MX650 Electric Dirt Bike for $449.99 shipped. This electric dirt bike has gone for $500 over the past month or so. Today’s deal actually comes in at the best price in well over a year, and delivers an additional $50 savings against the previous 12-month low. This compact electric dirt bike features a 650W motor that uses no gas or oil to function. The battery will last for up to 40 minutes of riding before it’s time to head back home and plug it in.

On Razor’s electric dirt bike, you’ll find a 16-inch wheel up front and a 14-inch wheel in the back, which gives an authentic dirt bike frame geometry. On top of that, you’ll be able to ride at up to 17 MPH, which is plenty of speed for ripping down trails and having a good time outside. There’s a 220 pound weight limit and you’ll need to charge the battery at least once a month, so do keep that in mind. But, if you’re looking for a fun way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine this spring and summer, Razor’s electric dirt bike is a great way to do just that.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced RipRacer e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced RipRacer e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil falls to all-time low of $85

Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199