Electric Mercedes G-Wagon competitor launching by China’s BYD starting at less than $60K

Leading Chinese EV maker BYD, or “Build Your Dreams,” if you will, is launching an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon competitor as part of its new brand of vehicles. The lineup, codenamed “F-Brand,” is launching its first SUV as a direct competitor to the Mercedes G-Class, starting at less than $60,000 later this year.

Since its foundation in 1995, BYD has grown from a startup with 20 employees to a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution.

BYD Auto is the automotive division of BYD Company, established in 2003, that manufactures buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles in China and other counties like Japan with plans to expand further into Europe and the UK.

Thanks to the rapidly expanding Chinese EV market, BYD has grown to become one of the leading EV makers globally, selling 911,140 battery electric vehicles in 2022, an increase of 184% from the previous year.

The automaker’s flagship Han EV is expected to play an integral role in BYD’s overseas expansion. The Han EV is a mid-size luxury sedan featuring a 76.8 kWh pack powered by BYD’s LFP blade batteries (check out our full review of the Han EV).

As a result, the BYD Han has over 600 km NEDC range (over 371 miles) with fast-charging abilities from 30% to 80% in 34 minutes, according to the company’s website.

In November, the Chinese EV leader announced it was launching two new brands. The first is the luxurious YanWang, released in January, with vehicles starting over $100,000 (800,000 RMB).

The second is codenamed “F-Brand,” and from recent released photos, it looks like the brand’s first model will be an electric SUV to rival the Mercedes G-Wagon.

Photos of BYD’s F-Brand electric SUV (Source: Kuai Technology)

BYD launching an electric SUV aimed at Mercedes G-Wagon

BYD recently released a few photos of its upcoming electric SUV, and according to a new report from Sina, the off-road electric SUV will feature 680 hp (500kw) and will begin pre-sales later this year.

Although BYD has not disclosed much information about the vehicle, company representatives say the “F-Brand” is designed to be professional and personalized.

Photos of BYD’s upcoming F Brand electric SUV (Source: Kuai Technology)

As you can see from the images, BYD’s new off-road electric SUV is almost an exact replica of the Mercedes G-Wagon with a square design and large grille area. In fact, in one of the images, you can actually see what appears to be a Mercedes G-Glass in the background.

Company representatives have stated pricing for the new lineup will stay between Denza and YangWang, around 400,000 to 600,000 yuan ($58,000 to $87,000).

BYD is also planning to launch an electric pickup from the upcoming brand. Check back for more details soon on BYD’s F brand EVs.