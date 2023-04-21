GMC Hummer EV is an authentic off-roader with new 3X trim and up to 355 miles range

General Motors looks to revive its electric “supertruck” with a new 3X trim for both the electric truck and SUV models. The 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup 3X is designed to take the journey further with up to 355 GM-estimated miles driving range.

The GMC Hummer EV was officially introduced in October 2021 and has been among the most talked about (almost mythical) electric vehicles since hitting the market.

Despite a starting price tag of over $80,000, GM revealed that it had received over 65,000 reservations (for both the pickup and SUV versions) by March 2022.

Powered by GM’s Ultium platform, the Hummer EV is designed to tackle all terrains with up to 1,000 HP, a luxurious interior, long-range capabilities, and fun features like Crabwalk, off-road mapping, and Watts to Freedom (see our full review of it here).

The SUV version earned over 90,000 reservations, causing GM to close orders in September. The automaker halted production last year to prepare for the upcoming Silverado EV pickup.

GMC began production of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV at GM’s Factory Zero in January, the company’s first dedicated EV assembly plant in Michigan.

After selling only two models through the first three months of 2023, GM is introducing new specs for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup and 2024 SUV models, including a new 3X trim.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (Source: GM) 2023 Hummer EV pickup (Source: GM)

2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup and 2024 SUV specs

GMC released the new specs through a press release today, claiming the lineup has “reimagined what is possible for an electric vehicle.”

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup will carry over the Edition 1 trim alongside the newly introduced 3X version. The 3X trim is designed for “those that want to head off the beaten path” with up to 355 miles range and an optional Extreme Off-Road Package.

With the off-road package, the pickup will include additional underbody cameras, skid plates, and rock protection. In addition, it will include 18-inch wheels and 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup trim Horsepower

(GM-est) Torque

(GM-est lb-ft) Motors Driving Range

(GM-est miles) Towing

(lbs) Edition 1 pickup 1,000 11,500 3 329 7,500 3X with off-road package 1,000 11,500 3 329 7,500 3X with standard 22-inch wheels 1,000 11,500 3 355 8,500 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup specs

Meanwhile, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV edition 1 and 3X will feature on and off-road versions.

The Hummer EV SUV features standard 22-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires, offering a more urban-focused design.

With the available Extreme Off-Road package, the SUV will also feature 18-inch wheels and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, with the additional add-ons the pickup receives.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV trim Horsepower

(GM-est) Torque

(GM-est lb-ft) Motors Driving Range

(GM-est miles) Towing

(lbs) Edition 1 with off-road package 830 11,500 3 298 7,500 Edition 1 with standard 22-inch wheels 830 11,500 3 314 7,500 3X with off-road package 830 11,500 3 298 7,500 3X with standard 22-inch wheels 830 11,500 3 314 7,500 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV specs

Reservations for both the Hummer EV pickup and SUV are currently full.