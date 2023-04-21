Pick up a 2-pack of 200W portable solar panels at Amazon low of $500 in New Green Deals

Whether you’re looking for solar panels to place on your trailer or bring on a camping trip, this 2-pack of 200W portable panels is perfect for bringing along. Each panel is portable so you can easily pack them down and bring them to the campsite for off-grid power. Down from $570, the 2-pack is on sale for $500 which matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get ready for camping season with these portable solar panels

ALLPOWERS’ official Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its 200W Portable Solar Panels for $499.99 shipped. Normally $570 at Amazon, this $70 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is the first time that we’ve seen it at this price since June of last year. Designed to mount to the top of your RV, trailer, or shed, these two solar panels are perfect for providing off-grid electricity. Each one can output with MC-4 to Anderson or MC-4 to DC which allows you to plug them into a charge controller and run batteries or other AC devices.

These two 200W solar panels are IP66 waterproof which means that they can be mounted in the elements without you worrying that they’ll get damaged. Since the panels are portable, they can also be deployed directly on the ground when camping and plugged straight into portable power stations to recharge them with nothing but the sun’s rays. This makes today’s deal ideal for those who go camping as it’s perfect for staying off-grid longer than a few days while still enjoying some creature comforts like charging your phone, using some small household appliances, and more.

Greenworks Earth Day discounts go live on electric mowers, trimmers, more from $48

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools to make sure you’re starting spring without gas or oil in your kit. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll find a series of different tools for just about every use case. A favorite from the batch has this Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Electric Mower down at $412.49 shipped. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at not just the first discount of the year, but in ages at $138 off.

As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

Throughout the rest of the Greenworks sale at Amazon, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other electric tools ahead of Earth Day. Ranging from more affordable lawn mowers to string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even pressure washers. Pricing across the lineup starts at $48 and delivers some of the best prices ever, but certainly of the year.

Razor’s electric minibike is made for the trails

Amazon is now offering the Razor Rambler 16 36V Electric Minibike for $584.80 shipped. Down from $650, today’s deal comes in at $65 off the normal going rate, marks the first time that it’s been below $600, and is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Razor Rambler 16 is a modernized minibike that’s sure to bring fun to your spring and summer outings. It has a 36V battery that lets you ride up to 15.5 MPH for as far at 11.5 miles on a single charge. The super-wide 16-inch tires are filled with air and let you tackle anything you come across, either on- or off-road.

As a minibike, this is a fun toy to take outside and ride around the neighborhood or to take to the trails now that it’s warm outside. While it’s recommended for riders ages 18 and up, you’ll find that this minibike has a built-in LED headlight as well as a brake-activated taillight. Without pedals, this minibike is designed to be propelled completely under its own power as well, making it effortless to ride. On top of that, it’s quieter than traditional minibikes thanks to the electric motor and it requires no gas or oil to function either.

New Tesla deals

Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil falls to all-time low of $85

Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199