Hit the trails on the gas-free Razor Rambler 16 minibike at a low of $585 in New Green Deals

While we often see electric bikes go on sale, it’s rare that we see battery-powered minibikes. Well, Razor’s Rambler 16 electric minibike is on sale right now for $585, which marks the first time we’ve seen it below $600. Normally $650, this new all-time low delivers an electric minibike capable of hitting speeds of 15.5 MPH and riding for over 11 miles on a single charge, all without a drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Razor’s electric minibike is made for the trails

Amazon is now offering the Razor Rambler 16 36V Electric Minibike for $584.80 shipped. Down from $650, today’s deal comes in at $65 off the normal going rate, marks the first time that it’s been below $600, and is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Razor Rambler 16 is a modernized minibike that’s sure to bring fun to your spring and summer outings. It has a 36V battery that lets you ride up to 15.5 MPH for as far at 11.5 miles on a single charge. The super-wide 16-inch tires are filled with air and let you tackle anything you come across, either on- or off-road.

As a minibike, this is a fun toy to take outside and ride around the neighborhood or to take to the trails now that it’s warm outside. While it’s recommended for riders ages 18 and up, you’ll find that this minibike has a built-in LED headlight as well as a brake-activated taillight. Without pedals, this minibike is designed to be propelled completely under its own power as well, making it effortless to ride. On top of that, it’s quieter than traditional minibikes thanks to the electric motor and it requires no gas or oil to function either.

Save 45% on Greenwork’s 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer at the all-time low of $98.50

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 2000 Max Electric Pressure Washer for $98.58 shipped. Normally going for $178, this 45% discount or solid $79.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with a pro-style spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 2,000 PSI and up to 1.1 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer will save you energy by not running the pump when you’re not pressing the trigger. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20 feet of high-pressure hose.

This solar panel has 18W USB-C built-in

The official Rockpals Amazon storefront is offering its 60W Foldable Portable Solar Panel for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $150, today’s $50 discount comes in at the best price so far of 2023. In fact, it’s the fourth best price that we’ve ever seen. This solar panel is perfect for bringing with you on a camping outing or just having in an emergency kit just in case you need a bit of power. It’s designed to work with portable power stations which allows you to fully recharge those batteries with simply the power of the sun.

On top of having the standard DC plugs, there’s also a 3.3A USB-A and 18W USB-C output so you can plug smartphones, tablets, and more right into the solar panel and charge up without any other adapters. Designed to be water-resistant, this panel can be left out in the cold, rain, snow, or sunshine and work year-round. Because of this, it’s ideal to bring with you on camping trips and the like as you can keep the portable power station inside your tent since it makes zero emissions, and let the solar panel sit outside keeping it charged. Then, when it’s time to pack up, the panel simply folds fairly flat and is ready to transport to your next destination with ease.

