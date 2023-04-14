Makita’s 19-inch cordless electric mower with four 5Ah batteries hits low of $499 in New Green Deals

If you’re not ready to drop thousands on a cordless electric riding mower yet, then consider ditching gas and oil this year by picking up a Makita 19-inch self-propelled cordless electric mower. It might not be riding, but the 19-inch cutting path will handle most yards pretty easily. Plus, it comes with four 5Ah batteries that deliver up to 55 minutes of cutting time before it’s time to charge. Plus, no gas or oil is required, helping reduce your reliance on fossil fuels in 2023. You won’t want to miss this deal though, as it drops the mower and battery kit to $499 which is at least $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil with this Makita 19-inch self-propelled electric mower

Amazon is offering the Makita 36V LTS 19-inch Self-propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower (XML14CT1) for $499 shipped. Matched for the same price at Home Depot. Down from $569 at Home Depot and around $585 on Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s the first major discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon since release. Powered by Makita’s 36V platform, you’ll need two 18V batteries to run this mower. However, you won’t have to worry about buying them as this kit comes with four 5Ah batteries in the package, giving you up to 55 minutes of runtime before it’s time to charge. There’s a pair of self-propelled wheels at the back that allow the mower to go from 1.5 to 3 MPH under its own power, making yard chores that much easier this spring and summer. Plus, zero gas or oil is required and this mower starts with a push of a button instead of the pull of a string, making lawn chores simpler.

Jackery’s Explorer 2000 PRO power station hits $1,784 (Reg. $2,099), plus $900 off solar panel kit

Amazon is now offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Power Station for $1,784 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $2,099, today’s offer is landing at the second-best price to date at $315 off. It’s $15 under our previous mention from back in January and comes within $85 of the all-time low from the Black Friday holiday shopping season last fall. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered.

If you’re in need of some completely off-grid power, there’s also a bundle on sale today that takes even more cash off the MSRP. The Solar Generator 2000 PRO from Jackery comes centered around the same power station as above, but also is outfitted with a pair of 200W SolarSaga panels. Normally fetching $3,599, you’re now looking at a discounted price of $2,699. This is matching the second-best discount to date at $900 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen this year.

Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike goes over 70 miles per charge

Juiced Bikes is currently offering its RipCurrent S E-Bike on sale for $1,849 shipped with the code RIDE50. Down $550 from its normal rate of $2,399, today’s deal comes in at 23% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this discount is $250 below the previous sale that we tracked mid-March during Juiced’s previous best sale of the year yet. This e-bike was upgraded about a year ago to have some improved specs and performance. Featuring a new G2 52V 19.2Ah battery, you’ll find that the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike packs a 1,000W motor which can propel it up to 28 MPH with relative ease. On top of that, the new battery allows for over 70 miles of range which lets you to get to or from work without having to plug in mid-day.

Opting for the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike instead of traditional transportation this spring is a great way to help cut down on your carbon footprint. It doesn’t require trips to the gas station to fill up and if you have off-grid power at home, like solar panels, then the e-bike can even be charged completely green as well. That’s a pretty big benefit for those trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Not only that, but with the pedal assist functionality, you can get some exercise on the way to work but ensure you don’t arrive wore out from a hard ride as the bike can do a majority of the heavy lifting on hills and the like as well. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil falls to all-time low of $85

Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199