Tesla spotted testing Cybertruck suspension on test track

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 5 2023 - 9:30 am PT
4 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck suspension schock and vibration testing

Tesla has been spotted testing the Cybertruck’s suspension at its Fremont factory test track in some of the best testing footage of the electric pickup truck to date.

The automaker currently has a fleet of Cybertruck beta prototypes undergoing extensive testing ahead of the start of production, which is scheduled for this summer.

Over the last few months, those prototypes have been spotted testing around California a handful of times.

Now a Cybertruck has been spotted undergoing more extensive testing – this time on Tesla’s test track at the Fremont factory:

The electric pickup truck appears to be going through suspension tests or more general vibration and shock testing.

It comes just as Tesla released an April Fools’ joke about crash testing the Cybertruck:

While this was a joke, Tesla is actively working toward that. The automaker conducts some of its internal crash tests before moving to volume production.

Like crash testing, vibration and shock testing is about safety, but it is also about the longevity of the vehicle and its components.

In this new video, we can see the Cybertruck driving on some contraption made to simulate difficult road conditions:

The prototype was seen repeatedly driving over them as part of the testing, putting the electric pickup’s suspension to the test.

Tesla has always intended for the Cybertruck to have a strong adaptive air suspension. The automaker wrote:

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Later, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is updating the air suspension to have even more travel for off-roading.

On Twitter, the CEO hinted that Tesla might test the truck in Baja:

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.

He is referencing the Baja 1000, a Mexican off-road motor sport race held each year on the Baja California Peninsula. It features a bunch of cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies outfitted for off-roading.

The vehicle’s air suspension was spotted in a video of a prototype earlier this year.

Comments

