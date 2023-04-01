Quick Charge Podcast: April 1, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla issues its first Tesla Semi recall
- Tesla is rumored to be planning a US LFP battery cell factory with CATL
- Tesla teases a new product, refers to ‘CyberVault’
- Tesla Cybertruck paint jobs are confusing people
- Tesla launches GigaBier: A Cybertruck-inspired $30 beer
- Volkswagen’s new ID.7 electric sedan spotted for the first time in Germany without camo
- Rivian is opening up its first Service Center in Europe, but it’s not for what you’d hope
- Canoo (GOEV) settles SEC investigation, explores new funding for EV rollout
- 54 organizations demand Toyota shift to EVs globally as new CEO steps in
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments