Tesla launches GigaBier: A Cybertruck-inspired $30 beer

Tesla has launched its GigaBier, a limited-edition Cybertruck-inspired beer that is selling for the equivalent of $30 a beer.

From a fart machine inside Tesla vehicles to flamethrowers, Elon Musk has had plenty of strange ideas that sounded like jokes but eventually became a reality.

Back in 2018, Musk poked fun at Tesla haters with an April Fool’s joke about the company going bankrupt. As part of the joke, Musk wrote that he was found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquila’ bottles,” the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.

Later, he said that Tesla actually plans to launch its own tequila, and they did it in 2020 — selling out in a matter of hours. Tesla wasn’t done selling its own alcohol.

At the launch of the Gigafactory Berlin project, Musk announced that Tesla would be making its own beer. Today, Tesla officially launched its “Tesla GigaBier”:

The automaker wrote about the beer:

Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!

It is partnering with Cyberhops to make the beer and BrouwUnie to distribute it.

Tesla is selling a pack of three beers for €89, which is the equivalent of about $30 a beer. The company is not new to selling overpriced products as memorabilia to its fans, including a $50 whistle.