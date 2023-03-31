Volkswagen’s new ID.7 electric sedan spotted for the first time in Germany without camo

VW ID.7 electric sedan uncamouflaged (Source: Hans-Otto Kruse/

Volkswagen (VW) is set to release the series production version of its newest electric sedan, the ID.7, within the next few months. Although VW teased a special camouflaged model earlier this year, the ID.7 was caught without camouflage for the first time in Germany this week, giving us a closer look at what we can expect.

VW ID.7 electric sedan spotted undisguised in Germany

The ID.7 electric sedan is the sixth fully electric vehicle as part of VW’s ID series, which includes the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.6 (only in China) alongside the new ID. Buzz EV bus.

VW claims the ID.7 will expand the ID family into the upper middle class of the high volume segment, in other words, premium luxury as the highest model in the series.

Last June, the automaker launched the ID. AERO in China, an electric sedan based on the MEB platform with up to 700 km (434 miles) WLTP range and enhanced aerodynamics. The concept was a preview of what to expect for its global model, according to VW, with an aerodynamic design and 700km range capabilities.

On the inside, VW took the driving experience to the next level with new:

Display concept

Augmented reality head-up display

A 15-inch screen

new easily accessible air conditioning controls integrated into the infotainment

Illuminated touch slider

The air conditioning feature can detect when the driver is approaching and will start the intelligent vents to cool the interior on hot days and heat it on cold ones before you even get in.

When VW introduced the ID.7 at CES, the electric sedan featured a special camouflage with 40 layers of paint to light the model up interactively.

VW ID.7 sedan (Source: Volkswagen Group)

Thanks to a Wolfsburger Nachrichten reader in Germany who spotted the electric sedan, we are seeing our first glimpse of the undisguised (or lightly camouflaged) VW ID.7 on a test drive in Braunschweig.

Volkswagen’s new sedan will be one of ten new EV models to be launched by 2026 and the second global electric model after the ID.4, as the automaker aims to have one in every category.

The automaker says the global debut of the production version of the ID.7 is expected in the second quarter of 2023, which will first launch in China, and then later in the US and Europe.

Volkswagen also unveiled the ID 2all concept earlier this month, a low-cost EV with 279 miles (450 km) starting under $27,000 (€25,000) as part of its plan to fend off incoming competition from Tesla and other EV makers.