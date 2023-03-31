 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck paint jobs are confusing people

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 31 2023 - 10:57 am PT
Tesla has started listing jobs related to a paint shop for Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas. It is confusing some people due to the fact that the electric pickup is supposed to be finished in stainless steel.

The automaker is currently hiring a lot of people at Gigafactory Texas to build the Cybertruck starting this summer.

Recently, the company listed a bunch of new job openings related to a Cybertruck paint shop:

This is confusing some people, especially in the media, who are reporting that it could mean Tesla plans to paint the Cybertruck. The electric pickup truck is supposed to be finished only in stainless steel, which can’t be painted.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said:

Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing.

This appears to be a reference to a famous statement by Henry Ford, who is believed to have said, “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black,” in reference to not offering different colors for the Model T.

The CEO did say that Tesla might end up offering wraps for the truck in order to offer different colors.

What about the Cybertruck paint shop?

The media outlets reporting that this could indicate Tesla is changing its mind on the stainless steel finish most likely don’t know what they are talking about.

Even though the Cybertruck is finished in stainless steel, there are still plenty of parts all around the vehicle, like the bumpers, that need to be painted. It’s not surprising that the vehicle program still requires a paint shop.

Therefore, we should still expect Musk’s words about getting “the Cybertruck in any color you want, so long as it’s nothing” to be true.

