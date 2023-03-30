Jeep converts iconic Wrangler to an electric off-road 650hp beast with the Magneto 3.0 concept

Jeep is at it again, releasing its latest off-road concepts at the annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah. However, Jeep brought the heat this year, releasing the new electric Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept. With an updated motor, the fully electric Wrangler pumps out up to 650hp.

As part of the Stellantis family of brands, including Dodge and Ram, Jeep is striving for 50% of its total sales by 2030 to be electric under the company’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy.

The brand known for its rugged SUVs is transitioning its legendary 4×4 capability for an electric future with its 4xe technology, which Jeep says is more powerful with instant torque making rock/hill climbing even easier.

Jeep plans to launch three fully electric vehicles by 2025 in North America and Europe as part of its “commitment to zero-emission freedom.”

First up was the Jeep Avenger launched in Europe, a compact SUV with a targeted 400km range and a higher stance for off-roading.

The following two EV models set for North America are the Jeep Recon, which we got our first glace of this week from images leaked out of a closed-door event, and the Wagoneer S, an upscale electric SUV with up to 400 miles of range.

Jeep’s latest concept could be an indication of what we can expect in the future, perhaps including a fully electric off-road Wrangler Magneto designed to tackle the most challenging terrains.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 electric concept (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep teases electric Wrangler Magneto 3.0 concept

The automaker first released the Wrangler Magneto concept (1.0) in 2021 as a fully capable battery electric vehicle that Jeep calls “stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force.”

The concept is based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a fully electric motor hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission initially tuned to deliver 273 lb.-ft. of torque and 285 hp.

In 2022, Jeep pushed the electric Wrangler Magneto (2.0) concept further, more than doubling peak amperage to 600 amps, which enabled up to 850 lb.-ft. of instant torque and 625 hp, giving a new meaning to rock climbing.

This year, Jeep has delivered once again. The fully electric Wrangler 3.0 concept features a new, more efficient motor boosting torque output alongside updated programming for 20% more useable energy and range.

The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 has two different power settings: standard for 285hp and 273 lb.-ft. or torque or maximum for the higher 650hp and 900 lb.-ft. of torque.

An included aggressive hill descent mode offers “one petal” off-road driving for advanced rock-crawling scenarios. The concept includes Dynatrac 60 front axles, Dynatrac 80 rear axles, 20-inch off-roadblock wheels, 40-inch mud terrain tires, and a custom 3″ lift to add to its beastliness.