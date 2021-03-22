Jeep unveils all-electric Wrangler, but don’t hold your breath to buy it

Today, Jeep unveiled its previously announced all-electric Wrangler concept, but it doesn’t look anywhere near something that it is bringing to production.

Last month, Stellantis, the new company created out of FCA’s merger with PSA, announced that its Jeep brand is going to unveil a Wrangler all-electric BEV concept vehicle at the EasterJeep Safari in Moab, Utah, scheduled for the last week of March.

Today, the day has come and the company is unveiling the “Jeep Wrangler Magneto Concept”:

“The Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept is a fully capable BEV that is stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force. Jeep brand engineers and designers have created a zero-emission vehicle with Jeep 4×4 capability that provides new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, and performance on- and off-road.”

The unveiling was a bit of a letdown after Jeep hyped it up.

It was unveiled among another half dozen Jeep concepts that probably won’t make it to production.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept itself is not built on a dedicated electric platform but a two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a modified axial to receive an electric motor.

Jeep writes in a press release:

“The e-motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a unique manual-electric powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. In quick-shift scenarios, the e-motor engages regen upon clutch engagement to prevent rev-hang.”

The company says that the Magneto concept runs 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and delivers 273 lb./ft. of torque.

Since the vehicle wasn’t built on a dedicated electric platform, Jeep had to spread out the batteries around the vehicle:

“Powering the Jeep Magneto’s e-motor are four battery packs with a combined power of 70 kW/h, running an 800-volt system. The lithium-ion batteries are distributed around the Wrangler to balance weight on the four wheels. One pack replaces the Wrangler’s mid-ship fuel tank, another is mounted opposite the fuel tank location, the third pack sits atop the e-motor under the hood and the fourth pack mounts in the space normally used for a rear storage compartment, also using space typically occupied by the exhaust muffler.”

They did not offer a range estimate, but a battery pack with an energy capacity of 70 kWh would probably provide less than 200 miles of range in that form factor.

Also, Jeep is showing its lack of knowledge when it comes to electric vehicles here by referring to “power” when talking about energy capacity (kWh).

While the vehicle is not getting our hopes up for a production version, it is building Jeep’s experience with electric vehicle components.

Jeep wrote in the press release:

An inverter derived from race cars converts DC power to AC for the high-tech motor. The batteries, a vehicle interface box and the battery control module all reside in waterproof enclosures to maintain the Wrangler’s 30-inch water-traversing capability. A 12-volt battery powers existing systems, such as the radio and lighting. A second 12-volt battery serves as an auxiliary power unit (APU) for accessories, such as the winch. A DC-to-DC converter charges both 12-volt batteries, allowing long-term operation of accessories to power a campsite or an unexpectedly long winch operation. Unique mounts secure the battery packs for harsh driving and custom skid plates protect the packs from potential strikes to the undercarriage while traversing harsh terrain.

The automaker didn’t disclose any information about plans to bring the electric Wrangler to production.

