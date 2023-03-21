CATL begins mass production of its Qilin batteries with 13% more power than other 4680 cells

According to recent reports out of China, the world’s leading battery manufacturer CATL has successfully achieved mass production of its energy dense Qilin batteries capable of delivering 1,000 km (621 miles) of range. CATL’s new cells utilize the 4680 pack structure and will debut on the upcoming ZEEKR 009 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

CATL remains the name to beat in EV battery development, not only in China where it is headquartered, but around the entire globe. This past February, the company emerged yet again as the largest battery market share holder on the planet for a sixth straight year, holding a near 25% larger share than second place LG Energy Solution.

In June of 2022, CATL announced its third generation cell-to-pack (CTP) “Qilin” battery cells, which utilize the 4680 pack structure popularized by automakers like Tesla. At the time, the battery developer began promising the Qilin cells would deliver record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg, equating to a five-minute hot start and ten minutes of fast charging to get from 10-80% state of charge.

In late August, we learned that CATL’s new energy dense 4680 cells would make their debut on the 009 MPV, the latest EV from nascent Chinese automaker ZEEKR following a five-year strategic cooperation agreement. Those initial 009s have began rolling off ZEEKR’s assembly lines in China late last year, but customers should soon see MPVs with even greater range thanks to CATL’s Qilin batteries that are now in full-fledged production.

Credit: CATL

EVs with CATL’s 4680 batteries expected to deliver in Q2

When those ZEEKR MPVs do inevitably begin deliveries in China later this year, the 009 will be the world’s first vehicle to be powered by the 4680 Qilin batteries. Better still, local media in China is reporting that CATL’s new packs have a 13% higher capacity than other 4680 ternary batteries in the same volume.

Although ZEEKR is already delivering some versions of its 009 MPV to customers overseas, it recently shared that a high percentage of reservation holders opted to wait for the version with CATL’s CTP 3.0 Qilin packs, adding that it was surprised so many people were interested.

Who wouldn’t be interested in the prospect of up 621 miles of all-electric range? Now that mass production of the Qilin packs is underway, ZEEKR expects to begin deliveries of its 009 with the batteries next quarter. Looking ahead, other automakers including Li Auto and Geely-owned Lotus, have said they also intend to implement CATL’s 4680 Qilin batteries into their EVs.

Since the Qilin design is a pack structure, it doesn’t necessarily mean these EVs will all carry CATL’s max energy density (255Wh/kg). The packs can also house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry capable of 160Wh/kg, per CATL.