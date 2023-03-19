Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorcycles now available in Europe

LiveWire, the electric motorcycle brand spun out of Harley-Davidson, has just announced that the company’s flagship LiveWire ONE electric motorcycle is now available in Europe.

The LiveWire ONE is the successor of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle. That bike was originally available in Europe a few years ago, but the company’s electric shakeup resulted in an electron-powered H-D gap in Europe until the LiveWire One landed ashore.

The high performance electric motorcycle was launched at a much more attractive price of around US $23k, compared to the original H-D LiveWire that slid in just under the US $30k mark.

The European version of the LiveWire ONE, which is produced in Harley-Davidson’s York, Pennsylvania factory, is still solidly in premium motorcycle territory just like the US version.

The country-specific pricing (including VAT) can be found below:

  • Germany €24,990
  • France €25,290
  • Netherlands €25,390
  • U.K. £22,990

LiveWire ONE reservations of €100 are already open, securing priority delivery that should start later in April.

While I had to exciting opportunity to test out the original Harley-Davidson LiveWire many times, I finally got the chance to throw a leg over a LiveWire ONE late last year.

The bike was every bit as exhilarating as the original, though I did miss the former model’s orange colorway.

It’s hard to describe what an easily repeatable 0-60 mph (96 km/h) feels like, other than straddling an electromechanical rocket. Between the incredible torque and the unique sound produced by the miter gear transmission, the LiveWire ONE experience is utterly unique in the motorcycle industry.

The bike isn’t particularly long range, at least for highway riding. But with 140 miles (225 km) of city range and 90 miles (145 km) of mixed city/highway range, it makes a great in-between bike that can handle both local commuting and highway sprints.

And it’s not like you’ve got to hang up your riding boots after 140 miles. The inclusion of DC fast charging allows the LiveWire ONE to get a nearly full charge in around half an hour, letting riders get back on the road quickly. That’s especially useful for anyone who doesn’t have a garage or home charging option – a common problem shared by city dwellers in many of Europe’s bustling urban centers. And for longer distance rides and touring, a 30 minute break to grab a bite to eat or stretch your legs isn’t terrible either. Some riders have even earned their Iron Butt on a LiveWire, pushing the bike to over 1,000 miles in a day.

For those that can charge at home, a Level 1 wall charger neatly tucks away under the saddle and can be used for a full overnight charge.

The LiveWire ONE may be the company’s only model for now, but it will soon be joined by the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.

The ONE is seen as more of a halo motorcycle, showcasing the brand’s engineering prowess. The S2 Del Mar retains the ONE’s powerful acceleration and performance, yet places a higher priority on affordability and mass market appeal.

The Del Mar already sold out its Launch Edition bikes, and the regular production bikes are expected to retail closer to US $17k, or around 25% less than the LiveWire ONE.

There’s no word yet on when the Del Mar will be available in Europe. Though to be fair, it’s not quite clear when they’ll be available in the US either after the production was delayed earlier this year. A Q2 or Q3 2023 rollout seems likely for the first Launch Edition deliveries.

If that seems like a tantalizingly long wait, then perhaps I can help you kill the first seven minutes of it with my LiveWire S2 Del Mar test ride video below.

