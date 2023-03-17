Himiway launches 3 new electric bikes including a silly little $499 model

Electric bicycle brand Himiway just ran a flashy Apple-like product launch to announce three new e-bikes models. The new members of the family include the Himiway Pony electric micro-bike, the Himiway Rambler hybrid/city e-bike and the Himiway Rhino & Rhino Pro dual battery fat tire e-bikes.

The Himiway Pony is perhaps the most eye-catching of all of the launches, not due to a massive frame or giant tires – but rather, quite the opposite.

Instead of going with a “bigger is better” attitude that many e-bike companies seem to be exploring right now, the Himiway Pony is a member of the micro-bike class and is down right pint-sized.

It’s also a downright rip-off, if we’re being honest. Himiway’s designers obviously looked at the Jackrabbit micro e-bike and said “let’s just build that, but in white.”

I’d say they ripped off the small animal name too, but at least on that note it’s fair to say that Himiway has been using animal names for its e-bikes for a few years now. But the design, well, that’s a straight up Jackrabbit copycat.

That design includes an ultra-short wheelbase, a pair of small 20″ wheels, a mini hub motor in the rear wheel and a tiny battery for power. Pedals are replaced by folding foot pegs, further helping to shrink the wheelbase and reduce weight.

In fact, that technically prevents the Himiway Pony from being considered a “bike” in the typical sense since it doesn’t have a manual drivetrain. Instead, it’s perhaps better defined as a seated scooter.

But just like the Jackrabbit that it owes its design to, the Himiway Pony rides more like a bicycle than a scooter thanks to the bicycle-specific parts including the saddle, handlebars and wheels.

With a 300W hub motor and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), the Pony is designed for light duty local transportation. The 35 lb (16 kg) bike is light enough to easily lift and toss in a car to use for local errands. The options of either a 180Wh or 360Wh battery provide a range of up to 22 miles (35 km).

Just like the Jackrabbit, there’s only a single rear disc brake. I found that the single brake was plenty when I tested the Jackrabbit, and the lack of a front brake keeps the incredibly short bike from doing a flip if the rider accidentally grabbed too much front brake.

It’s an odd little micromobility device, but for $499, it’s not a bad price. And at $599 for the 22 mile range version with the larger battery, it’d be a cheap way to get yourself on a lightweight and nimble little bike-like machine.

The Himiway Rambler fills a gap that has long existed in Himiways lineup: An e-bike with simple, normal tires. Unlike all the fatties we’ve seen from Himiway, the Rambler finally brings us a normal-looking city e-bike with Himiway badging.

Interestingly, Himiway is producing this commuter e-bike in both a hub motor and mid-drive motor setup. The hub motor is more economical, while the mid-drive motor offers a better weight balance and the ability to power the e-bike through its bicycle gears, which can be a major advantage on hills. Both motors provide 500W of power and are fed by the bike’s 48V 15Ah battery.

On the lowest pedal assist level, Himiway says that the Rambler can achieve up to 55 miles (88 km) of range on a single charge.

The entry-level version with mechanical disc brakes and a hub motor starts at $1,299. Riders can upgrade to hydraulic disc brakes for an extra $200. To get the mid-drive motor version with hydraulic brakes, though, that will cost a good bit more at $2,199.

Lastly, Himiway unveiled the new Rhino and Rhino Pro as what it is referring to as dual battery electric mountain bikes, though I’d call these more of a fat tire trail bike. However you classify them, the bikes are fairly well outfitted for hitting excursions beyond paved roads.

With a pair of removable, frame-integrated batteries rated at 48V and 15Ah each, the bike packs in 1,440 Wh of total capacity. That’s enough for up to 100 miles (160 km) of range, according to Himiway.

The bike rolls on 4.5″ fat tires and hides a 1,000W hub motor in the rear wheel, at least on the standard Rhino. The Rhino pro swaps that hub motor for a Bafang Ultra 1,000W mid-drive motor.

Both bikes have hydraulic disc brakes and front suspension, though the 10-speed transmission on the Rhino Pro offers one more gear than the 9-speed setup on the Rhino.

The Rhino is priced at $2,999 while the Rhino Pro is a bit pricier at $3,999.