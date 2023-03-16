EVFLY spins up one of the first commercial eVTOL operations in deal for 200+ AutoFlight aircraft

Weeks after successfully completing the longest eVTOL flight to date in its Prosperity I all-electric aircraft, AutoFlight has secured a major purchase commitment from EVFLY. The advanced air mobility services provider has signed a deal with AutoFlight for over 200 of its eVTOL cargo and passenger aircraft, which will eventually operate in one of the first commercially available global fleets.

AutoFlight is an R&D specialist based in Shanghai that is focused on autonomous flight and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. We’ve been covering the company for a few years now, as it has worked to get its flagship Prosperity I eVTOL off the ground, literally and figuratively.

The eVTOL specialist kicked off 2022 with proof of concept footage of the Prosperity I transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight mid-air. A month later, the public got more extensive flight footage of the eVTOL, which included a successful takeoff and landing.

Since then, AutoFlight has been further developing its eVTOL technology in Augsburg, Germany, with hopes to become certified for passenger flights by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) by 2025. That dream came one step closer to reality earlier this month when AutoFlight’s latest generation of Prosperity I completed a 250 km (155 miles) journey through the air – the world’s longest for an eVTOL.

Like Electrek, eVTOL services provider EVFLY has been keeping tabs on AutoFlight’s progress and now looks to utilize the company’s aircraft for cargo and eventually, passenger transportation, in a landmark deal for electric air mobility.

AutoFlight eVTOLs look to pioneer AAM in the Middle East

The eVTOL developer announced a signed contract with EVFLY this morning, which entails the purchase of 205 Prosperity I Passenger and Cargo aircraft. The immediate focus of the eVTOL operations will be in the Middle East, which both parties agree could serve as a nascent hot spot for commercialized advanced air mobility (AAM).

EVFLY states that it will operate flights with 10 of AutoFlight’s Prosperity I Cargo eVTOLs in the Middle East to start – particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with plans to eventually expand into Asia and Africa. AutoFlight president Omer Bay-Yohay spoke about the agreement with EVFLY:

This is a fantastic deal and illustrates just a few of the many geographies that will benefit from eVTOLs in both cargo and personal mobility. The team at EVFLY has a proven track record in successfully managing freight and cargo businesses and we’re delighted to be partnering with them in what could be one of the first commercial eVTOL operations in the world.

Looking ahead, EVFLY has already established the appropriate fleet management parameters necessary for commercial eVTOL operations and will implement those in the use of AutoFlight’s Prosperity I Aircraft. The companies state this process will include integration of the latest technology to ensure both eVTOL maintenance and operational efficiency. EVFLY founder and CEO, Yannick Erbs also spoke about the deal:

AutoFlight has a proven aircraft, as demonstrated by their world record flight and thousands of additional flight test miles. They are a natural choice for EVFLY, as both parties will bring expertise to the nascent eVTOL cargo and passenger markets.