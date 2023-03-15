Quick Charge Podcast: March 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta v11 is coming this weekend, if you believe Elon Musk
- Tesla is being sued by owner in attempt to remove its monopoly on repairs
- BMW previews first electric 5 series sedan, EV performance M variant confirmed
- Swivel seats!? Kia reveals new images of EV9 SUV inside and out ahead of global debut [Video]
- Lucid Air Touring first drive: This model could be the one to splurge on
- Arrival (ARVL) nabs $300M in capital, yet US Van production remains underfunded
